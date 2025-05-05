Overview
This park is managed for hunting by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Hiking trails are open to the public.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
Haul Road
Burgettstown, PA 15021
724-899-2200
raccooncreeksp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Raccoon Creek State Park
3000 State Route 18
Hookstown, PA 15050-9416
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the Raccoon Creek State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
Hillman State Park is in Washington County, Pennsylvania.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.435943 Long. -80.40658
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
Weirton Medical Center
601 Colliers Way
Weirton, WV 26062
304-797-6362
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.