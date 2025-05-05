Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Hillman State Park

    Adventure awaits at Hillman State Park in southwestern Pennsylvania. 

     

    Street Address:
    Haul Road
    Burgettstown, PA 15021
    724-899-2200
    raccooncreeksp@pa.gov

    Find Park Maps and Guides
    A man radio flying a red model airplane near a green forest

    Overview

    This park is managed for hunting by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Hiking trails are open to the public.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Currently, this park has no reservable facilities. 

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    Contact the Raccoon Creek State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    Hillman State Park is in Washington County, Pennsylvania.

    GPS DD: Lat. 40.435943 Long. -80.40658

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.

    Nearest Hospital

    Weirton Medical Center
    601 Colliers Way
    Weirton, WV 26062
    304-797-6362

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Hillman State Park.

