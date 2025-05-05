Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Front Section - Site 116
Front Section, Site 116 offers modern-rustic electric with 30-amp service and a back-in driveway that is 80 feet long. The maximum vehicle length is 30 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.
Front Section - Site 117
Front Section, Site 117 features modern-rustic electric with 30-amp service and a back-in driveway that is 40 feet long. The maximum vehicle length is 30 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.
Front Section - Site 119
Front Section, Site 119 features modern-rustic electric with 30-amp service and a back-in driveway that is 128 feet long. The maximum vehicle length is 30 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.
Back Section - Site 209
Back Section, Site 209 offers modern-rustic electric with 30-amp service and a back-in driveway that is 50 feet long. The maximum vehicle length is 25 feet.
Back Section - Site 210
Back Section, Site 210 features modern-rustic electric with 30-amp service and a back-in driveway that is 54 feet long. The maximum vehicle length is 25 feet.
Back Section - Site 211
Back Section, Site 211 offers modern-rustic electric with 50-amp service and a back-in driveway that is 54 feet long. The maximum vehicle length is 30 feet.
Back Section - Site 212
Back Section, Site 212 features modern-rustic electric with 50-amp service and a back-in driveway that is 55 feet long. The maximum vehicle length is 25 feet.
Back Section - Site 213
Back Section, Site 213 offers modern-rustic electric with 30-amp service and a back-in driveway that is 55 feet long. The maximum vehicle length is 25 feet.
Back Section - Site 214
Back Section, Site 214 features full hook-up with 50-amp service and a back-in driveway that is 55 feet long. The maximum vehicle length is 25 feet.
River Cabin 6
River Cabin 6 sleeps 8 people and is in proximity to the waterfront. Visitors must bring bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.
River Cabin 7
River Cabin 7 sleeps 8 people and is in proximity to the waterfront. Visitors must bring bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.
Indian Cabin 8
Indian Cabin 8 sleeps 4 on two bunk beds. Visitors must bring bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.
Picnic Shelter 1 - 1A
Picnic Shelter 1 is divided into two - 1A and 1B. Shelter 1, 1A has 9 tables and a 54-person capacity.
Picnic Shelter 1 - 1B
Picnic Shelter 1 is divided into two - 1A and 1B. Shelter 1, 1B has 9 tables and a 54-person capacity.
Picnic Shelter 2 - 2A
Picnic Shelter 2 is divided into two - 2A and 2B. Shelter 2, 2A has 8 tables and a 48-person capacity.
Picnic Shelter 2 - 2B
Picnic Shelter 2 is divided into two - 2A and 2B. Shelter 2, 2B has 8 tables and a 48-person capacity.
River Road Picnic Shelter
The River Road Picnic Shelter has 11 tables and a seating capacity of 60-people.
A dedicated fishing pond stocked with trout is located by the park office and is available for use by children ages 15 and younger and people with disabilities. An ADA accessible pier provides access.
Sensory Trail
0.2 mile | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | Yellow blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking
Trailhead amenities: picnic tables, benches, braille/raised letter signage, guide cable
The first sensory trail in Pennsylvania state parks, the Cook Forest Sensory Trail is a quarter-mile, paved loop that was customized for individuals with disabilities -- including low or limited vision -- and features braille/raised letter signage, a guide cable, sturdy benches, and a picnic area at the trailhead.
A designated ADA hunting area is available adjacent to the Route 36 Connector of the Tobecco Trail. Please contact the park office for vehicle placard and applications to use mobility device.
A viewfinder fit with an EnChroma colorblind lens is located at Seneca Point Vista at Cook Forest State Park.
Note: The viewfinder is not ADA accessible.
The lenses are designed to enhance the color vision of those with a red-green color vision deficiency. Any park visitor can utilize the viewfinder to experience the colorful beauty of nature and to view foliage more vividly.
The Verna Leith Sawmill Theatre offers ADA access and seating.
The Log Cabin Environmental Learning Center is ADA accessible.