Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Lower Loop Site 30
Site 30 – Lower Loop: This back-in, paved site features modern 50-amp electric service and accommodates vehicles up to 30 feet in length, with a total site length of 39 feet. Domestic pets allowed.Reserve Camping Site 30
Lower Loop Site 32
Site 32 – Lower Loop: This paved, drive-in site offers modern 50-amp electric service and comfortably fits vehicles up to 30 feet long, with a total site length of 39 feet. Domestic pets allowed.Reserve Camping Site 32
Lower Loop Site 37
Site 37 – Lower Loop: This back-in site features a paved driveway with modern 50-amp electric service, accommodating vehicles up to 40 feet long and offering a total site length of 54 feet. Domestic pets allowed.Reserve Camping Site 37
Upper Loop Site 50
Site 50 – Upper Loop: This paved, back-in site offers modern 50-amp electric service and accommodates vehicles up to 45 feet in length, with a total site length of 53 feet.Reserve Camping Site 50
Upper Loop Site 51
Site 51 – Upper Loop: This paved, back-in site is non-electric and accommodates vehicles up to 25 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 51
Camping Cottage #1
Camping Cottage #1: Accommodation for up to 5 people with electricity and pet-friendly (domestic only). Guests should bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, and pots and pans.Reserve Camping Cottage #1
Camping Cottage #3
Camping Cottage #3: Accommodation for up to 5 people with electricity. Guests should bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, and pots and pans.Reserve Camping Cottage #3
Yurt #1
Yurt #1: Accommodation for up to 6 people with electricity. Guests should bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, and pots and pans.Reserve Yurt #1
There is an ADA kayak launch located in the mooring area.
ADA accessible fishing piers are on the eastern and western shorelines of Chapman Lake.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
An ADA accessible sand beach is open from late-May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. to sunset.
Visitors can park at the Nature Center's ADA parking spaces, then follow an ADA sidewalk to a beach ramp that goes into the water.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
GPS DD: 41°45'01.2"N 79°10'21.0"W
An accessible amphitheater is located in the campground.
Visitors can use the unpaved service road to park at the amphitheater - there is 1 ADA parking spot.