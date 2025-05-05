Buchanan’s Birthplace State Park is an 18.5-acre park nestled in a gap of Tuscarora Mountain in Franklin County. The park and the surrounding forested mountains offer an abundance of beauty throughout the year.

In addition to the president’s memorial, there are:

Two picnic pavilions

Picnic tables



Restrooms



Drinking water



Buck Run flows through the park and hosts a population of native trout. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations and laws on approved trout waters apply to Buck Run.