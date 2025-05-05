Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Buchanan’s Birthplace State Park

    Adventure awaits at Buchanan’s Birthplace State Park in south central Pennsylvania.

     

    Street Address:
    2831 Stony Batter Road
    Mercersburg, PA 17236
    717-485-3948
    cowansgapsp@pa.gov

    A fenced in historic pyramid-shaped monument with a bench and information panel outside the fence

    Overview

    Buchanan’s Birthplace State Park is an 18.5-acre park nestled in a gap of Tuscarora Mountain in Franklin County. The park and the surrounding forested mountains offer an abundance of beauty throughout the year.

    In addition to the president’s memorial, there are:

    • Two picnic pavilions
    • Picnic tables
    • Restrooms
    • Drinking water

    Buck Run flows through the park and hosts a population of native trout. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations and laws on approved trout waters apply to Buck Run.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Mailing Address:
    c/o Cowan's Gap State Park
    6235 Aughwick Road
    Fort Loudon, PA 17224

    Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    Contact the Cowans Gap State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    The park is between McConnellsburg and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, near the village of Cove Gap along PA 16.

    From U.S. 30 at Fort Loudon, take PA 75 south and follow signs to Cove Gap and the park.

    GPS DD: Lat. 39.86813 Long. -77.95282

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.

    Nearest Hospital

    Fulton County Medical Center
    214 Peach Orchard Road
    McConnellsburg, PA 17233
    717-485-3155

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    Buchanan’s Birthplace State Park offers environmental education and recreation programs from April through October.

    Through guided walks and hands-on activities, visitors gain appreciation and awareness toward the natural and historical resources.

    Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.

    Find nearby attractions by Buchannan's Birthplace State Park.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Buchanan's Birthplace State Park.

