Overview
Buchanan’s Birthplace State Park is an 18.5-acre park nestled in a gap of Tuscarora Mountain in Franklin County. The park and the surrounding forested mountains offer an abundance of beauty throughout the year.
In addition to the president’s memorial, there are:
- Two picnic pavilions
- Picnic tables
- Restrooms
- Drinking water
Buck Run flows through the park and hosts a population of native trout. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations and laws on approved trout waters apply to Buck Run.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
2831 Stony Batter Road
Mercersburg, PA 17236
717-485-3948
cowansgapsp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Cowan's Gap State Park
6235 Aughwick Road
Fort Loudon, PA 17224
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the Cowans Gap State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
The park is between McConnellsburg and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, near the village of Cove Gap along PA 16.
From U.S. 30 at Fort Loudon, take PA 75 south and follow signs to Cove Gap and the park.
GPS DD: Lat. 39.86813 Long. -77.95282
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
Fulton County Medical Center
214 Peach Orchard Road
McConnellsburg, PA 17233
717-485-3155
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Buchanan’s Birthplace State Park offers environmental education and recreation programs from April through October.
Through guided walks and hands-on activities, visitors gain appreciation and awareness toward the natural and historical resources.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.