    Blue Knob State Park

    Accessibility

    Blue Knob State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Sassafras Lane - Site 9

    Site 9 on Sassafras Lane offers modern 30-amp electric service with a back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 30 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 9

    Accessible Lodging

    Fishers Haven

    Fishers Haven can accommodate up to 4 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Fishers Haven

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    Accessible picnic tables are located in both the Burnt House picnic area and the Mowery Hollow picnic area. There is an ADA accessible restroom at the Burnt House picnic area.

    Learn More

    Deer Lodge Pavilion

    Deer Lodge pavilion can accommodate up to 80 people with 10 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Deer Lodge Pavilion

    White Pine Pavilion

    The White Pine pavilion is available on a first-come, first-served basis. It is located near the pool.

    Learn More

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.

    An ADA accessible swimming pool is open seven days a week from 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M., Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day, unless posted otherwise. 

    The pool is free to enjoy. There is a ramp that leads into the pool. 

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.

     