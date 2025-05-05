Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Sassafras Lane - Site 9
Site 9 on Sassafras Lane offers modern 30-amp electric service with a back-in driveway and a maximum vehicle length of 30 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 9
Fishers Haven
Fishers Haven can accommodate up to 4 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Fishers Haven
Accessible Picnic Tables
Accessible picnic tables are located in both the Burnt House picnic area and the Mowery Hollow picnic area. There is an ADA accessible restroom at the Burnt House picnic area.Learn More
Deer Lodge Pavilion
Deer Lodge pavilion can accommodate up to 80 people with 10 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Deer Lodge Pavilion
White Pine Pavilion
The White Pine pavilion is available on a first-come, first-served basis. It is located near the pool.Learn More
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
An ADA accessible swimming pool is open seven days a week from 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M., Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day, unless posted otherwise.
The pool is free to enjoy. There is a ramp that leads into the pool.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.