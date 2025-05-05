Hunting for deer, grouse, and squirrels can be found at the Goat Hill Serpentine Barrens.



Waterfowl hunting and fur trapping opportunities exist around Little Tinicum Island.

All Pennsylvania Game Commission seasons, rules, and regulations apply.

Sunday Hunting

Hunting is permitted on Sundays on state forest lands in accordance with dates established by the PA Game Commission.

Hunters must be aware that hunting opportunities often differ between state forests and state parks. It is the hunter's responsibility to know where and when hunting is permitted on DCNR lands.

If in doubt, always contact the forest district or state park in advance of your hunt to be sure hunting is permitted.

Chronic Wasting Disease

Chronic Wasting Disease, which is an always fatal disease to deer and elk, has been detected in all or portions of William Penn State Forest.

Hunters should be aware of special rules and regulations that apply to deer harvested within the Disease Management Area. It is recommended that those deer be tested for the disease.

More information about chronic wasting disease can be found on the ​Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture websites.

In addition, the Pennsylvania Game Commission provides information about deer processors in the​ Disease Management Area.

