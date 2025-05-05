Skip to agency navigation
    Snowmobile riding is available on the Hyner Mountain Snowmobile Trail, which is part of a complex of trails in northcentral Pennsylvania. Additionally, many state forest roads are open for joint use of snowmobiles and licensed motorized vehicles. Go to the trail conditions page to obtain up-to-date information on trail conditions. Snowmobile trails are open from the end of regular firearms deer season until April 1 each year. All snowmobiles must be registered to use the trail. All riders are required to wear safety equipment.​​