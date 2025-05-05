All-Terrain Vehicle Management Area

The All-Terrain Vehicle Management Area has been designated for all-terrain vehicle use during certain seasons of the year.

Whiskey Springs All-Terrain Vehicle Trail is 50 miles and Bloody Skillet AllT-Terrain Vehicle Trail measures 38 miles. Within the area, riding surfaces vary from single track woods trails to stony, unreclaimed strip mine sites. The area has many challenging looped trails for several days of riding.

All roads and trails outside the area are closed to all-terrain vehicles, year round.

The All-Terrain Vehicle Management Area is open from the Friday before Memorial Day through the last full weekend in September.

The area is reopened from the end of the regular firearms deer season until April 1, then closed from April 1 until the Friday before Memorial Day.

Whiskey Springs All-Terrain Vehicle Trail

The Whiskey Springs All-Terrain Vehicle Trail (PDF) provides 50 miles of summer and winter trail riding and is located southeast of Kettle Creek State Park.

Trailhead access is from State Route 120 in Westport along Kettle Creek for approximately 1.5 miles then North on Two-Mile Road.

Trails are open to registered Class II all-terrain vehicles less than 64 inches in width and less than 1,800 pounds.

Bloody Skillet All-Terrain Vehicle Trail

The Bloody Skillet All-Terrain Vehicle Trail (PDF) provides 38 miles of summer and winter trails.

Access from State Route 144 approximately 19 miles north of the Snow Shoe Exit of U.S. Route 80. Turn right onto De Haas Road and travel 5.3 miles South, to the Northern Terminus Trailhead.

Trails are open to registered Class II all-terrain vehicles less than 64 inches in width and less than 1,800 pounds.

Dust Advisory for Northcentral Regional ATV Trail

Roads can be dusty due to dry conditions. To help minimize this issue, please consider these actions:

Ride in small groups to keep dust down.

If you are part of a large group, please consider postponing your ride until a later date.

Opt to ride only the state forest trail system.

The Northcentral Regional ATV Trail is a partnership between local municipalities, the Department of Transportation, and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to make long distance riding opportunities available.

It takes all of these partners to make these connections possible, so reducing impacts during dry conditions is very important to the long-term sustainability of the program.

​

