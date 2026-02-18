Virtual Meeting Scheduled to Discuss Presque Isle State Park Complex Master Plan

Erie, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will host a virtual meeting at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, February 25, to discuss efforts to update the master plan for the Presque Isle State Park Complex, which includes Presque Isle State Park, the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC), and Erie Bluffs State Park.

The virtual public meeting on the master plan follows an online survey to solicit visitor feedback on their experiences. DCNR invites the public to participate in this online meeting to learn more about the master planning process, including the project scope and proposed timeline, and to provide input on the planning process. No conceptual drawings will be presented at this meeting.

“Public participation and understanding of each step in the master planning process is critical,” said State Parks Director John Hallas. “We are eager to share more about the process and collect further feedback from the public as we enter into the next phase.”

The master plan will serve as a roadmap for the complex for the next 25 years, ensuring a thoughtful balance of natural resource protection and recreational opportunities. DCNR uses the plan to evaluate current facilities, identify future needs, and recommend improvements that align with community values and conservation goals.

Interested participants can now register for the meeting. After registering, all attendees will be provided with a Zoom webinar link to participate. The virtual meeting will be recorded and posted on the DCNR website after it has concluded. There will be a link to submit additional written comments along with the recording.

The recording also will be played at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 28.

For updates, announcements, and opportunities to get involved, visit the Presque Isle State Park Complex master planning website.

Featuring Pennsylvania’s only “seashore,” Presque Isle offers its visitors a beautiful coastline and many recreational activities, including swimming, boating, fishing, hiking, bicycling, and in-line skating.

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) is an educational center dedicated to teaching visitors about the unique 3,200 acres of Presque Isle and the many different forms of life that inhabit the peninsula. The center also serves as a center for research – contributing to conservation efforts and promoting environmental awareness, helping to preserve the unparalleled beauty of Presque Isle.

Forested wetlands, Great Lakes region sand barren ecosystems, 90-foot bluffs overlooking Lake Erie and Elk Creek, are defining features at the 587-acre Erie Bluffs State Park, which also provides excellent steelhead fishing opportunities.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about state parks and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

# # #