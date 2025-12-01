Erie, PA – The Shapiro Administration is seeking public input to help shape the next 25 years of the Presque Isle State Park Complex in Erie County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is updating the Master Plan for the Presque Isle State Park Complex, which includes Presque Isle State Park, the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC), and Erie Bluffs State Park. As the project begins, DCNR is gathering background information, conducting studies and analysis of the parks, and beginning community engagement on future plans.

“We see an average of 4 million visits to Presque Isle and Erie Bluffs each year and we know these are special places for the region and beyond,” said State Parks Director John Hallas. “Public participation is key to this process, and we are eager to hear from the public to help shape the future of these wonderful conservation spaces.”

The master plan will serve as a roadmap for the next 25 years, ensuring a thoughtful balance of natural resource protection and recreational opportunities throughout the park complex. DCNR uses the plan to evaluate current facilities, identify future needs, and recommend improvements that align with community values and conservation goals.

Your input matters

As part of this process, DCNR invites the public to take a 10-minute digital survey to share their experiences, priorities, and ideas for the parks. Survey responses will directly inform and guide the planning process.

After the public survey closes, DCNR will host public engagement meetings, with the first scheduled for late winter 2026 – date and location to be announced. These sessions will provide opportunities to learn more about the project, ask questions, and contribute feedback.

For updates, announcements, and opportunities to get involved, visit the Presque Isle State Park Complex master planning website.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget includes a $13 million increase for DCNR, continuing a commitment to safe and accessible parks and outdoor experiences and the addition of Pennsylvania’s 125th state park in 2026, as well as providing $5 million for welcoming visitors to Pennsylvania’s 12 heritage areas now facing federal funding cuts. Investments in protecting forests and resilient landscapes include $4.5 million for combatting invasive pests and plants.

Featuring Pennsylvania’s only “seashore,” Presque Isle offers its visitors a beautiful coastline and many recreational activities, including swimming, boating, fishing, hiking, bicycling, and in-line skating.

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) is an educational center dedicated to teaching visitors about the unique 3,200 acres of Presque Isle and the many different forms of life that inhabit the peninsula. The center also serves as a center for research – contributing to conservation efforts and promoting environmental awareness, helping to preserve the unparalleled beauty of Presque Isle.

Erie Bluffs is a 587-acre state park known for its forested wetlands, Great Lakes region sand barren ecosystems, 90-foot bluffs overlooking Lake Erie, and Elk Creek, which provides excellent steelhead fishing opportunities.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about state parks and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

