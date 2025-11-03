East Stroudsburg, PA – Today, the Shapiro Administration dedicated the new $14 million Delaware State Forest Resource Management Center in Pike County — a major investment that expands public access to Delaware State Forest and the Commonwealth’s commitment to sustainable operations, modern infrastructure, and community engagement.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and State Forester Seth Cassell marked the opening of the new center alongside Senator Lisa Baker, Senator Rosemary Brown, Representative Tarah Probst, Pike County Commissioner Matt Osterberg, Monroe County Commissioner John Christy, and local leaders.

“The new Delaware State Forest Resource Management Center will serve as both a hub for forest management and a welcoming point for visitors exploring the natural beauty of this region,” said Secretary Dunn. “This project demonstrates our vision for modern, sustainable facilities that meet the needs of our staff and the public.”

Located along State Route 402, the 9,600-square-foot center includes a 6,500-square-foot storage building and modern amenities for both staff and visitors — including two conference rooms, restrooms, and electric vehicle charging stations. Its wood-paneled interior showcases 14 Pennsylvania-grown wood species, celebrating the Commonwealth’s rich natural heritage. Interpretive exhibits highlighting forest management and conservation will be installed in the coming months.

The center has earned LEED Silver Certification for its sustainable design and construction, incorporating features that reduce environmental impact and promote energy efficiency — from low-flow water fixtures and native landscaping to biomass heating, daylight-optimized design, and dark sky–compliant lighting. More than half of construction waste was recycled or diverted from landfills, and the facility’s high-performance systems will reduce energy use for years to come.

The surrounding landscape features native wildflower meadows and connects directly to the Thunder Swamp Trail, offering new parking and improved trail access for hikers. The trail system spans 26 miles through southern Pike County, showcasing wetlands, streams, and forest management practices across the Pocono Plateau.

Beyond recreation, the facility also enhances public safety and emergency response, serving as a potential staging area and Incident Command Post for wildfires, winter storms, and other emergencies.

The Delaware State Forest Resource Management Center reflects the Bureau of Forestry’s vision for a new generation of resource management facilities that support staff operations, conservation research, and public engagement. This effort aligns with DCNR’s Forests for All – A Plan for Pennsylvania’s Forests and People, a long-term strategy to protect and enhance Pennsylvania’s forests while ensuring all residents can connect with these natural resources.

Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration are committed to protecting and preserving Pennsylvania’s natural resources for current and future generations. Over the past two years, DCNR has prioritized innovative conservation practices – improving Chesapeake Bay water quality, protecting old-growth forests, expanding renewable energy, and enhancing biodiversity.

Since January 2023, the Shapiro Administration has committed $120 million to modernize state parks and forests through critical infrastructure improvements. Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized investments that improve Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, grow the outdoor recreation economy, and enhance quality of life for residents. Outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania generates $19 billion annually and supports more than 168,000 jobs.

Spanning more than 85,000 acres across Pike and Monroe counties within the Pocono Forests and Waters Conservation Landscape, Delaware State Forest features diverse habitats, including unique ecological research zones, dark sky areas, and critical wildlife corridors connecting the New York to Philadelphia region. It is a popular destination for hiking, hunting, fishing, primitive camping, nature observation, and public programming.

