Landenberg, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) today unveiled the Master Plan (PDF) for Big Elk Creek State Park in Chester County, outlining a long-term vision that will guide improvements to visitor access, recreation, conservation, and education at the park.

Key elements of the plan include construction of a new combined park office, education, and interpretive visitor center; development of small, strategically located parking areas to create multiple entry points; establishment of a new trail system with improved stream crossings; and expanded forest conservation, reforestation, and meadow habitat restoration efforts.

The plan balances expanded recreational opportunities with strong protections for the park's natural and cultural resources. Excluding trail upgrades and ecological restoration areas, proposed physical improvements would affect less than one-half of one percent of the park's total acreage.

"With the completion of an extensive and collaborative process, we are pleased to share this master plan with the public and move forward with continued improvements and stewardship at Big Elk Creek State Park," said State Parks Director John Hallas. "DCNR's Bureau of State Parks is committed to responsibly stewarding the park’s natural, cultural, recreational, educational, and scenic values. We want to ensure welcoming, accessible experiences for visitors of all ages and abilities while conserving the distinctive character and resources that define this landscape."

The plan was developed through collaboration between DCNR's Bureaus of State Parks and Facility Design and Construction, consulting teams SMP Architects and Veridian Landscape Studio, and the Big Elk Creek Master Planning Task Force. The 21-member task force — which included representatives from the state legislature, Chester County, three local townships, and environmental and education partners — provided valuable input and recommendations throughout the planning process.

A central theme of the master plan is environmental resilience and sustainable stewardship. The proposed improvements reflect community input and are designed to enhance recreation and education opportunities while preserving the park's rural character and scenic landscape.

Big Elk Creek State Park also preserves regionally significant cultural resources, including connections to the Lenni-Lenape people and the Underground Railroad. DCNR worked closely with the Delaware Nation and the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission's State Historic Preservation Office to ensure the park's cultural and natural history are reflected and respected in the plan.

The complete 100-page Big Elk Creek State Park Master Plan (PDF) is available on DCNR's website.

Visit DCNR's website for more information about Big Elk Creek State Park, and check out DCNR's Calendar of Events for the latest happenings on public lands.