Masterplan Public Engagement

January 2024 Town Hall Meeting

The department attended a town hall meeting on Januar​y 10, 2024​, and provided a Big Elk Creek State Park Town Hall Meeting P​resentation (PDF), including more information about a timeline for the master plan, ecological restoration work at the park, and details on proposed site improvements.

As a result of the January Town Hall, a Task Force was developed to continue the Master Planning process with additional local input. The Task Force meeting transcripts and slide presentations are above.

November 2023 Public Meeting​

A public meeting presenting the initial ​​develop​ment and restoration considerations for Big Elk Creek State Park was held on November 6, 2023.

An overview of the planning process and preliminary design ideas were presented, and attendees offered feedback ​on the new park concepts.

A Big Elk Creek State Park Planning Process Frequently Asked Questions ​Document (PDF) provides information related to questions and comments that arose during and after the November 6 meeting.

Also available is the Big Elk Creek State Park Foundational and Developmental Planning Presentation (PDF) from the November 6 meeting, which includes additional slides to provide answers to commonly asked questions.

Masterplan Public Survey​

A community survey for thoughts on creating this park concluded in August 2023.

The Results of the Big Elk Creek Masterplan Public Surveys (PDF) are among the elements under consideration as the department moves to the final design and masterplan for the park.