Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Launches “Still Open. Still Awesome.” Campaign to Highlight Pennsylvania’s Open State Parks and Forests

    With some federal campgrounds closing due to staffing shortages, DCNR encourages visitors to explore Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests for camping and outdoor recreation, which are open and ready for visitors.

     

    DCNR is seeing a 30 percent increase in campsite reservations this month over the same time last year, highlighting the growing demand for outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania state parks.

    March 31, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – As several federal campgrounds close due to staffing shortages, Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests remain open and ready for visitors – and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is launching a new tourism campaign to encourage Pennsylvania residents and visitors to choose state parks and forests for their next outdoor adventure. DCNR is seeing a nearly 30 percent increase in campsite reservations this March compared to the same time last year, signaling strong demand for outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania.

    To encourage more residents and visitors to explore the state’s natural beauty, DCNR launched the “Still Open. Still Awesome.” campaign, reinforcing Pennsylvania’s commitment to accessible and affordable outdoor experiences.

    “From breathtaking hiking trails to peaceful lakeside campsites, Pennsylvania’s parks are the perfect escape for those looking to unplug, unwind, and reconnect with nature,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “With warmer temperatures on the way, now is the time to plan your next outdoor getaway.”

    Pennsylvania’s 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forests offer free, year-round recreation with no entrance fees. With more than 7,100 campsites—including tent sites, modern cabins, and yurts—there’s an option for every level of camper. Many state parks also welcome pets, and locations like Promised Land State Park provide overnight accommodations for horseback riders.

    Plan Your Great American Getaway

    With the launch of Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway, the Commonwealth is highlighting its status as a premier outdoor recreation destination. Campsites and lodging at state parks can be reserved online at visitPAparks.com or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Many state parks have weekday availability and offer lower rates during non-peak times. For more information on Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation opportunities, visit DCNR's website. Check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

    Just in time for peak camping season, DCNR is relaunching its gift certificate program, now available for purchase through the online State Parks Reservations System and in park offices. Gift certificates can be used for reservations on campsites, cabins, picnic pavilions, and state-operated retail purchases. Remaining balances on the new gift certificates will convert into donations after two years of inactivity, ensuring continued investment in Pennsylvania’s public lands.

    Join the conversation on social media: “Still Open. Still Awesome.”

    # # #

    Media Contacts

    Wesley Robinson

    Press Secretary 717-877-6315​
    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Media

    Madalyn Neff

    Deputy Communications Director 717-585-3136
    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Media

    Christina Novak

    Director of Communications 717-579-5177
    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Media