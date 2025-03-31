Harrisburg, PA – As several federal campgrounds close due to staffing shortages, Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests remain open and ready for visitors – and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is launching a new tourism campaign to encourage Pennsylvania residents and visitors to choose state parks and forests for their next outdoor adventure. DCNR is seeing a nearly 30 percent increase in campsite reservations this March compared to the same time last year, signaling strong demand for outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania.

To encourage more residents and visitors to explore the state’s natural beauty, DCNR launched the “Still Open. Still Awesome.” campaign, reinforcing Pennsylvania’s commitment to accessible and affordable outdoor experiences.

“From breathtaking hiking trails to peaceful lakeside campsites, Pennsylvania’s parks are the perfect escape for those looking to unplug, unwind, and reconnect with nature,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “With warmer temperatures on the way, now is the time to plan your next outdoor getaway.”

Pennsylvania’s 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forests offer free, year-round recreation with no entrance fees. With more than 7,100 campsites—including tent sites, modern cabins, and yurts—there’s an option for every level of camper. Many state parks also welcome pets, and locations like Promised Land State Park provide overnight accommodations for horseback riders.

Plan Your Great American Getaway

With the launch of Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway, the Commonwealth is highlighting its status as a premier outdoor recreation destination. Campsites and lodging at state parks can be reserved online at visitPAparks.com or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Many state parks have weekday availability and offer lower rates during non-peak times. For more information on Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation opportunities, visit DCNR's website. Check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

Just in time for peak camping season, DCNR is relaunching its gift certificate program, now available for purchase through the online State Parks Reservations System and in park offices. Gift certificates can be used for reservations on campsites, cabins, picnic pavilions, and state-operated retail purchases. Remaining balances on the new gift certificates will convert into donations after two years of inactivity, ensuring continued investment in Pennsylvania’s public lands.

Join the conversation on social media: “Still Open. Still Awesome.”

# # #