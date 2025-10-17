DCNR Names New Park Manager for the Neshaminy State Park Complex in Bucks County

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Robert Campion as the manager for the Neshaminy State Park Complex in Bucks County.

“Rob has demonstrated a strong commitment to public service and managing difficult situations in his time with DCNR,” Dunn said. “We are excited to have his thoughtful leadership at the Neshaminy complex and encourage visitors to check out the wonderful opportunities to spend time in nature in the outskirts of Philadelphia.”

Campion oversees the complex, which is anchored by Neshaminy State Park in Bucks County. The 339-acre park includes picnic areas, a swimming pool, a separate children’s spray park, and boating access to the Delaware River at the marina. The complex also includes Benjamin Rush State Park in Philadelphia, a passive day use park known for hiking, bicycling, and for opportunities to bird and wildlife watch.

“I really love Neshaminy and the community around this amazing natural space,” Campion said. “Whether it is the lunchbreak walkers, school cross-country trainers, or families spending an afternoon in nature, I welcome everyone to this park and look forward to meeting new visitors.”

Campion is a Flourtown, Pennsylvania native who earned an Ecology and Evolution undergraduate degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He credits his grandfather for sparking his interest in nature and fondly remembers hiking the Green Ribbon Trail and learning to ride a bicycle at Fort Washington State Park.

Campion enjoys hiking; backpacking; sightseeing; wildlife viewing; studying plants; and a host of other activities that keep him outdoors. He enjoys traveling with his partner, Ellen, including visits to national parks.

Campion began his career in conservation work as an aquatic species technician in Wisconsin. He returned to Pennsylvania and started his tenure with DCNR as a park manager trainee in the southcentral region of Pennsylvania, including time at Kings Gap, Cowans Cap, and Colonel Denning state parks. He served as the assistant manager at the Ridley Creek State Park Complex prior to his new role at Neshaminy.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Neshaminy State Park and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for the latest happenings on public lands.

# # #