High Priority Occupations​

2024 HPO Lists

These lists are valid from August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2025.

HPO Methodology

Explanation of the updated HPO process and how educational institutions and local Workforce Development Boards can submit documentation to have an occupation added to their local HPO list.

HPO Petition Form

Access the updated online HPO petition form, which can be used during the annual petition submission period in the spring. In most cases, additional documentation is required.

Please consult the HPO Methodology document above for specific requirements.

The Pennsylvania CIP-SOC Crosswalk

View the most current version of the crosswalk file that aligns training programs (classified by CIP codes) and occupations (classified by SOC codes). This information is used to determine the eligibility of educational programs for workforce development training monies. Pennsylvania's CIP-SOC crosswalk has been and will continue to be modified from the national version based on input from various educational facilities and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

