    WCOA Forms

    Form (LIBC) NumberForm Name

    Program Area

    Format

    WCAIS Usage

    Print (P)

    Interactive  (I)

    Submission Method

    Form must be sent to Claimant / Injured Worker  (Y or N) 

    Revised form must be used by this date

    34Petition for Commutation

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Mail

    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    Y

    2/2018

     
    35Answer to Petition for Commutation 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    Y

    6/30/2014

     
    113WC Hearing - Interested Party Update Request 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    P

    I

    Hand deliver to hearing

    N/A

    N/A

     
    362Claim Petition for Workers' Compensation 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    P

    I

    WCAIS screens or mail

    N/A

    6/30/2104

     
    363Fatal Claim Petition for Compensation by Dependents of Deceased Employees

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload      Mail

    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    N/A 

    6/30/2014

     
    364BDefendant's Answer to Claim Petition Under Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload      Mail

    P

    I

    WCAIS screens or mail

    Y

    6/30/2014

     
    374Defendant's Answer to Claim Petition under Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    WCAIS screens or mail

    Y

    6/30/2014

     
    375Claim Petition or Additional Compensation From the Subsequent Injury Fund Pursuant to Section 306.1 of the Workers' Compensation Act

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    N/A

    6/30/2014

     
    376Petition for Joinder of Additional Defendant

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    Y

    6/30/2014

     
    377Answer to Petition To/For

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    WCAIS screens or mail

    Y

    6/30/2014

     
    378Petition TO/FOR: (Check any that apply)

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Mail

    P

    I

    WCAIS screens or mail

    Y

    6/30/2014

     
    384Fatal Claim Petition for Compensation by Dependents for Death Covered by the Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload

    Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form

    Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form

    Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form.

    N/A

    6/30/2014

     
    386Fatal Claim Petition for Compensation by Dependents For Death Resulting From Occupational Disease

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form

    Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form

    Please contact the BWC Helpline to obtain this form.

    N/A

    6/30/2014

     
    387Important Information About the Petition Filing and Hearing Process

    WCOA

    Web

    N/A

    P

    N/A

    N/A

    N/A

    N/A

     
    396Occupational Disease Claim Petition Monthly Compensation for Disability Under Section 301(i) Only

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    N/A

    6/30/2014

     
    480Subpoena 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    P

    N/A

    WCAIS screens or mail

    N/A

    N/A

     
    497Physician's Affidavit of Recovery 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    Y

    6/30/2014

     
    499Petition for Physical Examination or Expert Interview of Employee (Section 314)

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Mail

    P

    I

    WCAIS screens or mail

    Y

    6/30/2014

     
    504Child Support Lien Affidavit 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    P

    I

    Hand deliver to hearing, upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    Y

    2/1/2015

     
    524Defendant's Answer to Occupational Disease Claim Petition Section 301(i) Only

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    WCAIS screens or mail

    Y

    6/30/2014

     
    550Claim Petition for Benefits from the Uninsured Employer and the Uninsured Employers Guaranty Fund

    UEGF/WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    WCAIS screens or mail

    N/A

    4/2017

     
    551Notice of Claim Against Uninsured Employer

    UEGF/WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    WCAIS screens or mail

    N/A

    9/2017

     
    603Petition for Review of Utilization Review Determination

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Mail

    P

    I

    WCAIS screens or mail

    Y

    6/30/2014

     
    606Request for Hearing to Contest Fee Review Determination

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    N

    6/30/2014

     
    749Death Claim Supplement to Compromise and Release Agreement 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    P

    N/A

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    N/A

    6/30/2014

     
    753Notice of Request for an Informal Conference

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    Y

    6/30/2014

     
    754Informal Conference Agreement Form

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    N/A

    N/A

    N/A

     
    755Compromise and Release Agreement by Stipulation Pursuant to Section 449 of the Workers' Compensation Act

    WCOA

    Web/Fillable

    Upload/Mail

    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    N/A

    9/2017

     
    757Notice of Ability To Return To Work

    BWC/Healthcare Services

    Web

    Online/Mail

    P

    I

    Upload or mail - no WCAIS screens

    Y

    6/30/2014

     
    758Notice to Employee-Note: This form is to be attached to the LIBC-378 

     

    		 

     

    		 

     

    P

    N/A

    N/A

    Y

    N/A