Workplace Safety Committee Certification FAQs

Your renewal application will become available for completion in HandS 90 days before your next workers’ compensation policy renewal date. Applications are no longer available in HandS once the renewal due date is past. Because renewal applications must be submitted between 90 – 15 days before your policy renewal date, you are encouraged to create a calendar entry to remind you when you can start working on your next renewal application (90 days before your WC policy renewal date). Include your HandS User ID and password in the entry and invite several other Safety Committee members to the ‘event’ so that any one of you can file the application on time.

If next year’s renewal application has not yet been submitted to the bureau by at least 30 days before your next policy renewal date, a courtesy renewal reminder will be emailed to your organization’s contact. This will be the only reminder you will receive, so please be certain your organization’s contact information is always up to date.

If you have not filed electronically through HandS or have not set up a user account, you can access a paper copy of the renewal form from our website.