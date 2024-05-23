Skip to agency navigation
    Apprenticeship and Training

    Apprenticeships are innovative training programs. They allow employers to develop their future workforce. They also provide individuals with a learn-while-you-earn approach to career development.

    Apprenticeships include:

    • Paid jobs - Apprentices are paid employees who produce high-quality work while they learn skills that enhance their employers' needs.
    • On-the-job learning - Develops skilled workers through structured learning in a work setting.
    • Classroom learning - Improves job-related skills through education in a classroom setting (virtual or in-person).
    • Mentorship - Provides apprentices with the support of a skilled worker to assist and enhance critical hands-on learning.
    • Credentials - Offers a portable, nationally recognized credential to be issued at the completion of the program.

    More about apprenticeships

    According to USDOL, Apprenticeships offer a key benefit over traditional degrees: a paid job from the start. They include both classroom and on-the-job training, leading to sought-after skills and qualifications.

    After completing an apprenticeship, 93% of apprentices secure a job. They earn about $77,000 annually. Over their career, they make around $300,000 more than non-apprentices. Some can also earn credits toward a higher degree without student debt (USDOL).

    Apprenticeships are expanding in various fields. These include advanced manufacturing, construction, energy, finance, healthcare, hospitality, IT, and logistics (USDOL).

    Apprenticeship & Training Office

    Regulations for Apprenticeship & Training Programs

    This chapter sets forth policies and procedures to promote equality of opportunity in apprenticeship programs registered with the Council. These policies and procedures apply to the recruitment and selection of apprentices, and to all conditions of employment and training during apprenticeship, and the procedures established provide for review of apprenticeship programs, for registering apprenticeship programs, and for deregistering noncomplying apprenticeship programs.

    Pennsylvania Regulations Guiding Apprenticeship

    Apprenticeship & Training

    Apprenticeship programs offer huge benefits. Employers can grow and keep retiring employees' knowledge. Meanwhile, people can find well-paying jobs without college debt. Check out some success stories on the PA CareerLink® apprenticeship webpage.

    Apprenticeship & Training Office (ATO)

    The PA Department of Labor & Industry's ATO supports and expands RA and Pre-RA programs. It acts as the SAA, approving and monitoring new programs and policies. Also, it ensures programs meet standards. The ATO promotes apprenticeships in the state's workforce. It enforces equal opportunity and better selection. Additionally, it boosts compliance and quality. The office also aids program sponsors with resources through the PAsmart grant program.

    Our goals

    • Increase the number of Registered Apprenticeship (RA) opportunities in Pennsylvania.
    • Expand apprenticeship into non-traditional occupations and serve underrepresented populations.
    • Raise awareness about the benefits of Registered Apprenticeship and how to access them.
    • Advocate for apprenticeship as a premier solution to meeting workforce needs.
    • Provide programs the support and resources needed to align with PA standards and practices.
    • Ensure compliance with all regulations, standards, and guidance.

    Our services

    • Technical assistance
    • Strategic planning and ecosystem building
    • Knowledge dissemination, education, and advocacy
    • Funding opportunities
    • Ensuring compliance with all PA regulations, standards, and legislation

    The ATO team

    Not sure who to contact? Email us (apprenticeship@pa.gov) or call (717) 787-6997. We'll answer questions or connect you with the appropriate representative.

