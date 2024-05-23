Apprenticeship and Training

According to USDOL, Apprenticeships offer a key benefit over traditional degrees: a paid job from the start. They include both classroom and on-the-job training, leading to sought-after skills and qualifications.

After completing an apprenticeship, 93% of apprentices secure a job. They earn about $77,000 annually. Over their career, they make around $300,000 more than non-apprentices. Some can also earn credits toward a higher degree without student debt (USDOL).

Apprenticeships are expanding in various fields. These include advanced manufacturing, construction, energy, finance, healthcare, hospitality, IT, and logistics (USDOL).