In accordance with the Apprenticeship and Training Act of 1961, a State Apprenticeship and Training Council exists in PA as a departmental agency in the Department of Labor and Industry to act as the approving agency of registration for proposed Apprenticeship programs. The Council is committed to promoting excellence in apprenticeship through the establishment and furtherance of standards of apprenticeship and training to safeguard the welfare of apprentices and trainees. It aims to contribute to a healthy economy by aiding in the development and maintenance of a skilled labor force sufficient in numbers and quality to meet the expanding needs of the Pennsylvania industry and to attract new industries. The specific powers and duties of the Council can be found in Section 4 of the Act.



The Council is composed of eleven voting members who are appointed by the Governor, 4 representatives of employees, 4 representatives of employers, 3 representatives of the general public, as well as five ex-officio members who provide key insight and guidance. Their diverse backgrounds and expertise around apprenticeship help them vet programs and provide suggestions for improvements. The Council’s approval of a program certifies that it meets the requirements established by the State, thereby making it eligible for government support.