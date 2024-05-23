The .gov means its official.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania currently has no licensure or certification requirements for most construction contractors (or their employees).

Please note the following regarding state and local requirements pertaining to certain contractors (and their employees).

MANUFACTURED HOUSING INSTALLERS (Certification):

The Pennsylvania Manufactured Housing Improvement Act (Act 158 of 2004) requires that all manufactured homes installed in the Commonwealth be subject to certain provisions of the law and regulations that are intended to assure proper installation of every manufactured home. If you have questions about this program, please visit Pennsylvania's Department of Community & Economic Development 'Manufactured Housing' web pages for information.

HOME IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTORS (Registration):

On July 1, 2009, the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act (Senate Bill 100) took effect. This law requires most home improvement contractors to register with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. Additionally, these contractors must maintain minimum insurance coverage and utilize contracts that comply with a number of consumer protection requirements specified in this law. The Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection is responsible for enforcement of these requirements. If you have questions about this contractor registration program, please call 717- 772-2425 or click on the following link for web-based information:

Home Improvement Contractor Registration

CRANE OPERATORS (Licensure):

The Crane Operator Licensure Act (Act 100 of 2008; HB 647) was signed into law in 2008. This act establishes a Crane Operators Board and licensure requirements for crane operators. The Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs at the PA Department of State administers this licensure program. Here are various means that crane operators can contact the Bureau:

State Board of Crane Operators

P.O. Box 2649

Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649



Phone: (717) 783-1404

Fax: (717) 705-5540

E-mail: RA-CraneOperators@pa.gov

ASBESTOS AND LEAD REMOVAL (Certification):

In order to comply with federal mandates, the State of Pennsylvania certifies contractors and workers that perform asbestos and lead removal services. These certifications are issued by the Certification, Accreditation and Licensing Division at the Department of Labor and Industry. If you have questions about asbestos or lead certification, please call 717-772-3396, email CALBOIS@pa.gov, or click on one of the following links for web-based information:

Asbestos Certification

Lead Certification

MUNICIPAL CERTIFICATION AND LICENSURE:

Some of Pennsylvania’s 2,562 municipalities have established local licensure or certification requirements for contractors or construction trades people. Typically, these requirements pertain to home improvement contractors, electrical contractors (or electricians), and plumbing contractors (or plumbers). Since the Commonwealth has no jurisdiction in this matter, the Department maintains no records concerning municipalities that have established licensure or certification requirements. This information can only be obtained by contacting the municipality where construction work will occur.