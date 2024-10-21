Shapiro Administration Announces Winners of 2024 Governor's Award for Safety Excellence

Hershey, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry today announced the winners of the 2024 Governor's Award for Safety Excellence (GASE) at the Governor’s Occupational Safety & Health (GOSH) Conference. Since 1997, the highly competitive GASE award has recognized outstanding workplace safety programs, promoted management/employee collaborations, and supported the sharing of valuable best practices and strategic development of safety policy across the Commonwealth.

The two companies honored this year are Chapman Corporation of Washington, PA and the Gettysburg Foundation in Gettysburg, PA. Both organizations excel at their commitment to employee safety and innovative practices that go beyond standard safety requirements.

"This annual award showcases Pennsylvania's commitment to workplace safety. We're proud to recognize Chapman Corporation and Gettysburg Foundation with the Governor's Award for Safety Excellence," said Nancy A. Walker, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. “Both organizations prove how innovative safety practices can lead to exceptional results. Chapman's million-hour milestone without a lost-time injury and Gettysburg Foundation's proactive approach to visitor and staff safety show that as we face new challenges in workplace safety, including remote work and AI integration, prioritizing worker protection is essential for success in today's business environment."

Chapman Corporation, a family and woman-owned mechanical, electrical, and civil contractor, has achieved over one million hours worked with no lost-time to injury in three years. Currently serving customers throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, Chapman Corporation received a Zero Injury Award from the National Maintenance Agreement Policy Committee and has a zero DART (Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred) rate according to the Association of Union Contractors. Their unique safety practices include the implementation of a 3D Lift Plan to virtually simulate crane lifts before execution and the creation of the "Finish Strong Program" to combat complacency as projects near completion.

The Gettysburg Foundation, which operates several historical sites including the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center, has maintained a zero-incident rate for over three years. Their standout safety initiatives include a collaborative safety program involving all entities in daily operations and a specialized employee evacuation route designed to address active shooter concerns for employees.

L&I supports workplace safety throughout the Commonwealth through various programs and training.

Certified workplace safety committees, supported by L&I's Bureau of Workers' Compensation Health & Safety Division, are effective tools for Pennsylvania businesses to protect their workers and save money. Pennsylvania employers who establish certified workplace safety committees receive a five percent discount on their workers' compensation insurance premiums.

More than 13,000 state-certified workplace safety committees have been established since March 1994, protecting more than 1.6 million workers. Additionally, employers with certified workplace safety committees have saved more than $920 million in workers' compensation premiums. These savings in insurance costs are due solely to the five percent premium discount provided to businesses that have these committees.

Launched in 2012, the Pennsylvania Training for Health and Safety (PATHS) program is a free and comprehensive statewide service that provides safety training sessions and other resources. PATHS training can be customized for an employer’s needs to prevent workplace safety incidents. More than 35,000 people annually participate in these trainings.

