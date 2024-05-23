Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Remains at 3.4% in August, Total Non-Farm Jobs Hits Record High

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for August 2024.
For the 11th consecutive month, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate in August remained unchanged over the month at 3.4%. The rate remained well under the U.S. unemployment rate which fell by one-tenth of a percentage point from its July rate to 4.2%.
The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was one-tenth of a percentage point above its August 2023 level of 3.3%, while the national rate was up four-tenths of a percentage point over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 22,000 over the month to 6,581,000 in August. Resident employment (-20,000) accounted for the majority of the labor force decline.
Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 8,000 over the month to a record high of 6,200,000, setting the 13th consecutive record high for Pennsylvania’s jobs count. Jobs increased from July in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest supersector movement was a gain of 4,500 jobs in education & health services which reached a record high for the 15th consecutive month.
Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 102,600 with gains in nine of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+59,600) had the largest volume over-the-year gain.
Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. August 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.
|Current Labor Force Statistics
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|August
|July
|August
|July 2024
|August 2023
|2024
|2024
|2023
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|PA
|Civilian Labor Force
|6,581
|6,603
|6,517
|-22
|-0.3%
|64
|1.0%
|Employment
|6,358
|6,378
|6,305
|-20
|-0.3%
|53
|0.8%
|Unemployment
|223
|224
|213
|-1
|-0.4%
|10
|4.7%
|Rate
|3.4
|3.4
|3.3
|0.0
|----
|0.1
|----
|U.S.
|Civilian Labor Force
|168,549
|168,429
|167,840
|120
|0.1%
|709
|0.4%
|Employment
|161,434
|161,266
|161,500
|168
|0.1%
|-66
|0.0%
|Unemployment
|7,115
|7,163
|6,340
|-48
|-0.7%
|775
|12.2%
|Rate
|4.2
|4.3
|3.8
|-0.1
|----
|0.4
|----
|Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|August
|July
|August
|July 2024
|August 2023
|2024
|2024
|2023
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|Total Nonfarm Jobs
|6,200.0
|6,192.0
|6,097.4
|8.0
|0.1%
|102.6
|1.7%
|Goods Producing Industries
|849.5
|849.5
|847.6
|0.0
|0.0%
|1.9
|0.2%
|Mining & Logging
|23.3
|23.2
|22.6
|0.1
|0.4%
|0.7
|3.1%
|Construction
|259.4
|258.9
|260.0
|0.5
|0.2%
|-0.6
|-0.2%
|Manufacturing
|566.8
|567.4
|565.0
|-0.6
|-0.1%
|1.8
|0.3%
|Service Providing Industries
|5,350.5
|5,342.5
|5,249.8
|8.0
|0.1%
|100.7
|1.9%
|Trade, Transportation & Utilities
|1,146.2
|1,145.5
|1,143.6
|0.7
|0.1%
|2.6
|0.2%
|Information
|91.0
|91.8
|92.1
|-0.8
|-0.9%
|-1.1
|-1.2%
|Financial Activities
|342.5
|343.5
|339.1
|-1.0
|-0.3%
|3.4
|1.0%
|Professional & Business Services
|840.4
|836.5
|840.1
|3.9
|0.5%
|0.3
|0.0%
|Education & Health Services
|1,380.5
|1,376.0
|1,320.9
|4.5
|0.3%
|59.6
|4.5%
|Leisure & Hospitality
|586.1
|586.6
|561.4
|-0.5
|-0.1%
|24.7
|4.4%
|Other Services
|263.4
|262.5
|257.6
|0.9
|0.3%
|5.8
|2.3%
|Government
|700.4
|700.1
|695.0
|0.3
|0.0%
|5.4
|0.8%
|For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please visit www.workstats.dli.pa.gov. Note: September 2024 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on October 18th, 2024.