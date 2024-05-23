Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Remains at 3.4% in August, Total Non-Farm Jobs Hits Record High

    Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remains well below the national average.

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for August 2024. 

    For the 11th consecutive month, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate in August remained unchanged over the month at 3.4%. The rate remained well under the U.S. unemployment rate which fell by one-tenth of a percentage point from its July rate to 4.2%. 

    The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was one-tenth of a percentage point above its August 2023 level of 3.3%, while the national rate was up four-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

    Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 22,000 over the month to 6,581,000 in August. Resident employment (-20,000) accounted for the majority of the labor force decline.  

    Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 8,000 over the month to a record high of 6,200,000, setting the 13th consecutive record high for Pennsylvania’s jobs count. Jobs increased from July in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest supersector movement was a gain of 4,500 jobs in education & health services which reached a record high for the 15th consecutive month.

    Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 102,600 with gains in nine of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+59,600) had the largest volume over-the-year gain.

    Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov

    Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. August 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

    Current Labor Force Statistics
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     AugustJulyAugustJuly 2024August 2023
     202420242023volumepercentvolumepercent
    PA       
    Civilian Labor Force6,5816,6036,517-22-0.3%641.0%
    Employment6,3586,3786,305-20-0.3%530.8%
    Unemployment223224213-1-0.4%104.7%
    Rate3.43.43.30.0----0.1----
            
    U.S.       
    Civilian Labor Force168,549168,429167,8401200.1%7090.4%
    Employment161,434161,266161,5001680.1%-660.0%
    Unemployment7,1157,1636,340-48-0.7%77512.2%
    Rate4.24.33.8-0.1----0.4----
            
            
     
    Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     AugustJulyAugustJuly 2024August 2023
     202420242023volumepercentvolumepercent
            
    Total Nonfarm Jobs6,200.06,192.06,097.48.00.1%102.61.7%
            
    Goods Producing Industries849.5849.5847.60.00.0%1.90.2%
      Mining & Logging23.323.222.60.10.4%0.73.1%
      Construction259.4258.9260.00.50.2%-0.6-0.2%
      Manufacturing566.8567.4565.0-0.6-0.1%1.80.3%
            
    Service Providing Industries5,350.55,342.55,249.88.00.1%100.71.9%
      Trade, Transportation & Utilities1,146.21,145.51,143.60.70.1%2.60.2%
      Information91.091.892.1-0.8-0.9%-1.1-1.2%
      Financial Activities342.5343.5339.1-1.0-0.3%3.41.0%
      Professional & Business Services840.4836.5840.13.90.5%0.30.0%
      Education & Health Services1,380.51,376.01,320.94.50.3%59.64.5%
      Leisure & Hospitality586.1586.6561.4-0.5-0.1%24.74.4%
      Other Services263.4262.5257.60.90.3%5.82.3%
      Government700.4700.1695.00.30.0%5.40.8%
            
            
    For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please visit www.workstats.dli.pa.gov. Note: September 2024 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on October 18th, 2024.

