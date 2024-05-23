Labor & Industry Creates InVEST Program to Help Individuals with Disabilities, Secure Good Jobs through Competitive, Integrated Employment

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today announced the launch of a new program through its Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR), leveraging a $14 million federal grant to assist Pennsylvanians with disabilities earning a subminimum wage to obtain competitive, integrated employment (CIE).

The new Integrated Vocational Engagement & Support Team (InVEST) program builds on PA’s commitment to uphold and advance Employment First. InVEST aims to eliminate some of the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities working in sheltered workshops, which typically pay people with disabilities subminimum wage and are often segregated from the greater community. InVEST will empower participants to pursue competitive wages through economically stable career paths by facilitating the transition from subminimum wage positions to CIE.



"Today marks a transformative moment for individuals with disabilities across Pennsylvania. The launch of the InVEST program represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to ensuring that every Pennsylvanian, regardless of disability, can obtain competitive, integrated employment,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “By leveraging this $14 million federal grant, we are addressing the barriers faced by those in subminimum wage jobs and empowering them to build fulfilling careers with dignity and respect.”

Sheetz, Inc. is the first employer in Pennsylvania to commit to the InVEST project with plans to hire up to 10 individuals annually and retain all previously hired individuals. Sheetz will support these new employees with job coaches funded by OVR, who will support on-site employees, develop accommodations, and prepare employees for long-term success.

Two providers have been selected for the grant through a competitive bid process. Achieva will serve InVEST participants in the western region and Kencrest will launch services in the eastern region. Achieva, a nonprofit organization based in western PA, provides training, direct employment, and wraparound services at job sites and within communities for InVEST participants. Achieva also offers tailored employment support to ensure participants thrive in competitive jobs – including providing technology access, transportation, community connections, wellness support, and ongoing professional development.



“Achieva knows people with disabilities are an important yet largely untapped cohort of Pennsylvania’s workforce. Employees with disabilities add value to a business through product and service innovation, performance, and loyalty. Achieva is proud to be partnering with OVR to help people with disabilities find positions that match their skills, interests, and talents with the needs of businesses. We believe everyone who wants to work should receive the support necessary to get and keep good jobs with competitive wages,” said Steve Suroviec, President and CEO of Achieva.



Pennsylvania is among 14 states to receive grant awards from the federal Department of Education for the Subminimum Wage to Competitive Integrated Employment (SWTCIE) demonstration project. Additionally, L&I’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) has also partnered with the Department of Human Services’ Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) and the PA Family Network: Vision for Equality (PAFN) to provide peer-to-peer education, mentoring services, and systems navigation support for participants and their families.

“DHS has long prioritized competitive integrated employment for individuals with a disability who choose to seek and maintain employment, because we know that participating in jobs that earn a minimum wage or higher and receiving opportunities for advancement is the foundation for achieving an everyday life,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “DHS looks forward to collaborating with OVR so we can work across the Shapiro Administration to connect Pennsylvanians with disabilities to employment and create a Pennsylvania that benefits from the talents of all people.”

The practice of paying individuals with disabilities subminimum wage remains legal under Section 14(c) of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938, although several states have phased that practice out. In accordance with the Employment First philosophy, as directed under 2018 Act 36 - PA General Assembly, InVEST advances efforts to ensure that competitive integrated employment is the focus for education, training, or support services for anyone with a disability who is eligible to work. OVR believes in the ability of all people with disabilities to pursue CIE and InVEST is just one of the ways OVR supports customers to achieve their goal of working in the community.

OVR assists Pennsylvanians with disabilities in obtaining and retaining employment while keeping their independence. Since 2016, nearly 370,000 individuals have received services from OVR, including vocational counseling, evaluations, medical diagnostic services, medical restoration services, employment training, placement services, and career support services. Individuals who enroll in vocational rehabilitation services work with an OVR counselor to determine the services that best suit their needs.

