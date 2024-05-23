Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Occupational and Industrial Safety

    Occupational and industrial safety for the Department of Labor and Industry in Pennsylvania focuses on ensuring workplace safety, health, and compliance with regulations to protect workers and prevent workplace injuries and hazards. It provides guidance, training, and oversight to promote safe working environments and reduce occupational risks.

    The Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety (BOIS) sets and enforces safety standards in various areas. These include asbestos work, boilers, and construction. It also covers elevators, flammable liquids, lead work, and gas safety. Clicking the photo icons on this page takes you to pages with compliance details for each program.

    BOIS manages Pennsylvania's laws on bedding, upholstery, safety, and stuffed toys for public sector workers. 

    eDAP

    eDAP allows applicants, third-party agencies, and internal L&I staff, to submit and work on all aspects of life safety equipment through this system, electronically.

    Additional information