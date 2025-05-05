The provisions within Act 47 that prohibit a student who is habitually truant from transferring to a cyber charter school during the school year unless a judge determines it to be in the best interest of the student would not apply when the student has reached age 18, even if the student accrued more than 6 unexcused absences prior to turning 18.

A student is considered habitually truant only if the student is subject to the compulsory attendance laws and has incurred 6 or more days of unexcused absences during the current school year. Under Section 1326 of the School Code, compulsory school age is defined as the period from when a child enters school (no later than age six) until the child reaches 18 years of age.

When the student turns 18, the compulsory attendance provisions no longer apply. As a result, the student would be permitted to enroll in a cyber charter school during that same school year following standard enrollment practices. As such, the student would not be subject to habitual truancy restrictions, and enrollment in a cyber charter school would not require judicial determination under Act 47.