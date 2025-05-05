FID Us​e

School entities may not use an FID without an accepted application. A list of accepted applicants with effective and termination dates is available at FID Accepted Programs.

Public school entities with accepted applications can use this program for a single school building such as an elementary school if it is used for a reason noted in Section 1506. If a public school entity with an accepted application does use an FID for one building, this would count as one of the five days permitted each year for the entire public school entity.

A public school entity electing to participate must develop a local FID program that meets the assurances outlined in the application and its Board of School Directors must approve the FID program prior to acceptance by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).

Application Submission and De​adline

April 1, 2025 - FID application will be available on the Future Ready Comprehensive Planning Portal (FRCPP).

June 1, 2025 - Deadline for entities to submit complete 2023-24 SY applications.

August 1, 2025 - PDE will respond with a determination to applications that meet the deadline and submission requirements.

Because the deadline is determined by Statute (24 P.S. § 15-1506 (c)(2)), PDE does not have the authority to provide extensions.

If accepted, the FID program may remain in place for a three-year period and may be renewed thereafter. Public school entities that had an accepted FID application beginning with the 2022-23 school year must reapply to continue to use FIDs before their expiration at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

Application​ Access

Public school entities access and submit the 2025-2026 school year FID application using the Future Ready Comprehensive Planning Portal (FCRRP).

The first step to gaining access to the FRCPP is to ensure that you are a registered user in MyPDESuite. If you are not a registered user, please reference this document: Register a Username and Log In (PDF).

Your school entity's Local Security Administrator can add/remove FRCPP users in MyPDESuite. Instructions for adding users and a step-by-step guide for using the FCRRP is available in the Accessing the Future Ready Comprehensive Planning Portal and Gaining Access to LEA and School Plans.

For technical issues with accessing the portal, please contact the PA Planning Team at RA-EDFRCPP@pa.gov.

Annual Sur​​vey

Pursuant to 24 P.S. § 15-1506(6), PDE shall conduct an annual survey on the efficacy of FID programs on or before April 30 of each year. Each participating public school entity is required to return the survey to PDE by June 30. PDE will use the survey results to track FID usage, gauge overall effectiveness, and gather insights on implementation.

Public school entities that have applied in the past may contact PDE at the email address below to access their previous FID application on the SharePoint site.

For additional information, contact the PDE School Services Office at ra-fid@pa.g​ov. ​