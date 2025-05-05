Accelerated Learning Through An Integrated System of Support

Enhancing LEA Recruitment Websites

Using an overview of effective practices, self-assessment checklist, and analysis of exemplar websites, participants will broaden their knowledge of how to enhance a school/LEA employment website. Participants will consider what information to prioritize for their audience of likely applicants and how to communicate it through a clear, engaging and easily accessible site.

Developing/Enhancing Social Recruitment Through Social Media and Use of Current Staff

Whether participants already have a long-term social media recruitment strategy or have never used social media for educator recruitment, this session can provide ideas and examples. Participants can learn how to leverage their current staff and various social media outlets to broaden recruitment. The session will include additional considerations for those with a budget available for social media recruitment, though most suggestions will not require a budget.

Creating Job Descriptions to Attract Your Best-Fit General Education Teacher Candidates

Often, the details in a posted job description present an applicant's first impression of a school or LEA. The job openings that are posted on LEA sites and/or on popular educator job search platforms vary widely in content, detail and quality. In this session, participants will consider how to apply effective practices and examples to make their posted job descriptions more likely to make a positive first impression for their target candidates.

Creating Special Educator Job Descriptions to Attract Your Best-Fit Candidates

Recruiting candidates for special education roles can be especially challenging. Often, the details in a posted job description present a special education applicant's first impression of a school or LEA. This session will include some of the basic practices from Session 3, but tailor the suggested practices so that job descriptions can better attract special education candidates—for example, by showing how the school will support and promote collaboration for special educators.

Implementing/Refining a Uniform Teacher Interview Process That Aligns With District Priorities

Participants will use a self-assessment checklist and examples to consider where they might change LEA-wide interview processes for teachers. Specifically, the session will include: selection of uniform questions; use of back-up or prompting questions; and development of an interview rubric.

Implementing/Refining the Use of Demonstration Lessons

LEAs that want to begin using demonstration lessons in the hiring process—or that aim to rethink their use of demonstration lessons—can use an overview of effective practices and exemplar tools in this session. Specifically, the session will focus on establishing uniform protocols for demonstration lessons and developing a rubric to evaluate demonstration lessons.

Implementing/Refining a Uniform School Leader Interview Process That Aligns with District Priorities

Participants will use a self-assessment checklist and examples to consider where they might change LEA-wide interview processes for school leaders. Specifically, the session will include: selection of uniform questions; use of back-up or prompting questions; and development of an interview rubric.