As we plan for the 2021-22 school year, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), PA Intermediate Units (IUs) and Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network (PaTTAN) provide this resource bank for school leaders with the goal of helping teachers, support staff, families, and students emerge from these unprecedented times and start a new school year stronger than ever and focused on accelerating learning .
To offer support, we turn our focus to these critical needs and opportunities and offer a new phase of the Roadmap: Accelerated Learning through an Integrated System of Support.
This new series provides a systematic process and technical support for school communities to make key decisions for the start of the new year. It introduces a Cycle of Continuous Improvement mindset that will lead to strategic vision, needs assessment, planning, implementation, monitoring, and adjusting. Most importantly, each system supports the success of the others.
Please select the bold headers to access resources and tools specific to each topic.
The Accelerated Learning System
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Focus on High-Quality AcademicsDefine the instructional changes needed for the new school year and cultivate a thriving data culture to ensure every student has access to the instructional strategies, resources and supports necessary to successfully engage with and master grade-level content.
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Foster Supportive Learning EnvironmentsPlace equitable, trauma-informed principles at the core of planning to create a safe and inclusive space for learning, form positive and supportive relationships, and support students and staff mentally and socially recover.
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Establish Healthy System ConditionsEngage stakeholders across your education community to fully understand the needs of your system and respond with staffing, technology, scheduling and continuous improvement processes that create the conditions for acceleration of learning.
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Design a System of Scaffolded SupportsProvide a continuum of evidence-based academic, behavioral, social, and emotional supports aligned with student needs.
Accelerated Learning Webinar Series Resources
Aligned to the Accelerated Learning System, the Accelerated Learning Webinar Series offers tools, resources, and professional development activities designed to support Local Education Agencies (LEAs) in making decisions and planning for the start of the 2021-22 school year. The webinars extend the work started in the Roadmap for Educational Leaders series, and focuses on supporting districts as they honor lessons learned during the 2020-21 school year and work to accelerate student learning while continuing to navigate the pandemic. Webinar recordings and associated materials are available below.
Gathering and using staff perspectives on working conditions
Learn about approaches to better understanding educator and staff views on school climate and working conditions. These include surveys, focus groups, and one-on-one conversations. The workshop will introduce suggested tools and resources, and address how to analyze and apply the quantitative and qualitative data gathered about staff perspectives.
- Recorded webinar - Gathering and using staff perspectives on working conditions (YouTube)
- Gathering and using staff perspectives on working conditions note-taking template (Word)
Career growth opportunities
Strategic educator retention often includes opportunities for educators to expand to leadership and/or decision-making roles. Beyond aiding with retention, these roles can support school and LEA priorities. This workshop will explore a variety of career growth opportunities and approaches to ensure that all qualified educators have access to such opportunities.
- Recorded webinar - Career growth opportunities (YouTube)
- Career growth opportunities note-taking template (Word)
Supporting positive relationships among colleagues and with leaders
Large-scale surveys of teachers show that the top factors affecting decisions to stay in or leave a teaching position include the quality of collegial relationships and of relationships with school leaders. Facilitating positive and supportive relationships involves complex and long-term work. This workshop will address approaches to supporting such relationships in schools.
Enhancing LEA Recruitment Websites
Using an overview of effective practices, self-assessment checklist, and analysis of exemplar websites, participants will broaden their knowledge of how to enhance a school/LEA employment website. Participants will consider what information to prioritize for their audience of likely applicants and how to communicate it through a clear, engaging and easily accessible site.
- Recorded Webinar - Enhancing LEA Recruitment Websites (YouTube)
- Enhancing LEA Recruitment Websites - Note-taking Template (Word)
Developing/Enhancing Social Recruitment Through Social Media and Use of Current Staff
Whether participants already have a long-term social media recruitment strategy or have never used social media for educator recruitment, this session can provide ideas and examples. Participants can learn how to leverage their current staff and various social media outlets to broaden recruitment. The session will include additional considerations for those with a budget available for social media recruitment, though most suggestions will not require a budget.
- Recorded Webinar - Developing/Enhancing Social Recruitment through Social Media and Use of Current Staff (YouTube)
- Developing/Enhancing Social Recruitment through Social Media and Use of Current Staff - Note-taking Template (Word)
Creating Job Descriptions to Attract Your Best-Fit General Education Teacher Candidates
Often, the details in a posted job description present an applicant's first impression of a school or LEA. The job openings that are posted on LEA sites and/or on popular educator job search platforms vary widely in content, detail and quality. In this session, participants will consider how to apply effective practices and examples to make their posted job descriptions more likely to make a positive first impression for their target candidates.
- Recorded Webinar - Creating Job Descriptions to Attract your Best-Fit General Education Teacher Candidates (YouTube)
- Creating Job Descriptions to Attract your Best-Fit General Education Teacher Candidates - Note-taking Template (Word)
Creating Special Educator Job Descriptions to Attract Your Best-Fit Candidates
Recruiting candidates for special education roles can be especially challenging. Often, the details in a posted job description present a special education applicant's first impression of a school or LEA. This session will include some of the basic practices from Session 3, but tailor the suggested practices so that job descriptions can better attract special education candidates—for example, by showing how the school will support and promote collaboration for special educators.
- Recorded Webinar - Creating Special Educator Job Descriptions to Attract your Best-Fit Candidates (YouTube)
- Creating Special Educator Job Descriptions to Attract your Best-Fit Candidates - Note-taking Template (Word)
Implementing/Refining a Uniform Teacher Interview Process That Aligns With District Priorities
Participants will use a self-assessment checklist and examples to consider where they might change LEA-wide interview processes for teachers. Specifically, the session will include: selection of uniform questions; use of back-up or prompting questions; and development of an interview rubric.
- Recorded Webinar - Implementing/Refining a Uniform Teacher Interview Process That Aligns with District Priorities (YouTube)
- Creating Implementing/Refining a Uniform Teacher Interview Process That Aligns with District Priorities - Note-taking Template (Word)
Implementing/Refining the Use of Demonstration Lessons
LEAs that want to begin using demonstration lessons in the hiring process—or that aim to rethink their use of demonstration lessons—can use an overview of effective practices and exemplar tools in this session. Specifically, the session will focus on establishing uniform protocols for demonstration lessons and developing a rubric to evaluate demonstration lessons.
- Recorded Webinar - Implementing/Refining the Use of Demonstration Lessons (YouTube)
- Implementing/Refining the Use of Demonstration Lessons - Note-taking Template (Word)
Implementing/Refining a Uniform School Leader Interview Process That Aligns with District Priorities
Participants will use a self-assessment checklist and examples to consider where they might change LEA-wide interview processes for school leaders. Specifically, the session will include: selection of uniform questions; use of back-up or prompting questions; and development of an interview rubric.
Social Emotional Wellness: Data into Practice
This session examines data usage and practices through a lens of a continuous cycle of improvement for schools. Types of data, goal setting, and action planning are discussed.
- Recorded Webinar - Social Emotional Wellness: Data into Practice (YouTube)
- Social Emotional Wellness: Data into Practice (PDF)
Pa Youth Survey- Preliminary Highlights Report
Review of the history, data use and application, and introduction to the 2021 PAYS Preliminary Report.
- Recorded Webinar - Pa Youth Survey- Preliminary Highlights Report (YouTube)
- Pa Youth Survey- Preliminary Highlights Report (PDF)
Social Emotional Wellness: Social-Emotional Practices in Action
This session highlights how social-emotional practices can be implemented into a school setting. Examples include development of trauma leadership team, SEL in physical education, and SEL and employability skills.