Phase 1: Immediate (Now–January 2026)
Action
Full Details
Effective Date
Section 511.1
If a public or nonpublic school collects a fee for admission to a school-sponsored activity, cash must be accepted as a form of payment for admission.
Immediate
Section 1201
Certificates Qualifying
Persons to Teach
Experience-Based Certificate:
Immediate
Section 1204.2
Career and Technical Instructional Certificate
Experience-Based Certificate (Career and Technical):
Immediate
Section 1202.2
Instructional Certificate Grade Spans and Age Levels
The grade spans and age levels for Instructional Certificates shall be as follows:
Immediate
Section 913-A
IU Staff
IU Assistant Executive Director and Executive Director:
Immediate
Section 1221
Career and Technical Administrative Director Certification Flexibility
CTE Director:
Immediate
Section 1725.1-A
Cyber Charter Funding
Immediate
Section 1748.1-A
Cyber Charter Wellness Checks
Immediate
Section 1309-B
School Safety and Security Coordinator
Immediate
Section 1306-B
School Safety and Security Grant Program
Grants through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD):
Immediate
Section 133
Public schools are to provide students with a minimum of 180 days OR 900/990 hours of instruction. Act 47 of 2025 clarifies that employees must meet both day and hour requirements during a school year.
Immediate
Section 1333
Procedure When Child is Truant
Section 1333(A)(2.2)
December 12, 2025
Section 1303.2-A Parental and Employee Notification of Weapon Incidents
School districts, charter schools, cyber charter schools, CTCs, IUs, private schools, and nonpublic schools are required to notify parents, guardians, and school employees of incidents involving the possession of a weapon on school property within 24 hours of the incident occurring.
January 6, 2026
Section 1333.2 Procedure Upon Filing of Citation
(24 PS § 1333.2(i))
If a judge enters a sentence for truancy after the completion of the school year, the penalties shall be limited to community service or completion of an attendance improvement plan.
January 11, 2026
Section 1748-A
Cyber Charter Residency Verification
Proof of Residency:
Dispute of Residency:
January 11, 2026
Section 1301-D Intent; Section 1302-D Definitions
(Safe2Say Something Program)
January 11, 2026
Section 1303-D
Safe2Say Something Program
January 11, 2026
Section 1333.3 Penalties for Violating Compulsory School Attendance Requirements
(24 PS § 1333.3(j))
If the court requires a student convicted of violating compulsory school attendance to perform community service or complete an attendance improvement course, program, or plan, the court shall retain jurisdiction of the matter until completion of the penalty.
January 11, 2026
Section 1327.2 Attendance Policy at Charter, Regional Charter, and Cyber Charter Schools
January 11, 2026
Phase 2: February–August 2026
Action
Full Details
Effective Date
Section 1503-N School Duties Related to Evidence-based Reading
LEAs must report to PDE the reading instruction curricula they are using during the 2025-2026 school year. More information to follow.
March 31, 2026
Section 1333.1 Procedure by School When Child Habitually Truant
(24 PS § 1333.1(a)(2.1), (2.2) and (c.1))
Regardless of whether a child who is habitually truant transfers schools, the school in which the child is currently enrolled must provide an attendance improvement plan and pursue remedies to the child’s habitual truancy until the child is no longer truant or is no longer of compulsory school age.
August 1, 2026
Section 1333.5 Department Supports to Prevent Truancy
PDE & Department of Human Services must develop best practices for student supports to prevent truancy and habitual truancy.
August 1, 2026
Section 1339 Reports to Secretary of Education
School entities must report information related to student attendance and PDE must post reports related to the enforcement of compulsory attendance quarterly.
August 1, 2026
Section 1327.2 Attendance Policy at Charter, Regional Charter, and Cyber Charter Schools
August 1, 2026
Phase 3: SY 2026–27
Action
Full Details
Effective Date
Section 1617 Free Application for Federal Student Aid
Beginning with the Class of 2027, students must submit a FAFSA or opt-out form. Schools may not withhold graduation based on FAFSA status.
SY 2026–27
Phase 4: SY 2027–28
Action
Full Details
Effective Date
Section 1202.2 Instructional Certificate Grade Spans and Age Levels
July 1, 2028
Section 1503-N School Duties Related to Evidence-based Reading
LEAs must do the following:
SY 2027–28
Section 1504-N
Universal Reading Screener
LEAs must screen K-3 students for reading competency three times per school year (beginning, middle, and end of school year) using a universal screener chosen from the list developed by PDE. Students with limited English proficiency, students with disabilities, and gifted students must be screened unless assessment conflicts with their IEP. A universal reading screener is an assessment tool given to all students in order to determine if a student is at risk for developing reading difficulties.
SY 2027–28
Section 1505-N Reading Deficiency ID/Notification
If a student is identified by a screener as having a reading deficiency using at least three data points, the following apply:
SY 2027–28
Section 1506-N Reading Intervention Plans
LEAs must provide a reading intervention plan for each student identified as having a reading deficiency.
SY 2027–28
Section 1509-N Reporting
LEAs must submit annual literacy reports each year, including curriculum, PD completion, and screening data.
Effective July 31, 2028, and recurring annually on July 31
Phase 5: Full Compliance (2028–29)
Action
Full Details
Effective Date
Section 1503-N School Duties Related to Evidence-based Reading
Educators must complete the professional development program training from the list developed by PDE in consultation with the Reading Leadership Council.
SY 2028–29