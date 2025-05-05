Effective July 1, 2012, the Pennsylvania General Assembly passed Act 82 of 2012 (24 P.S. § 16-1601- C) which requires schools to disclose Interscholastic Athletic Opportunities Disclosure Form athletic opportunities for students in grades 7-12. The Pennsylvania Department of Education has established the "FINAL" disclosure form on PDE's website for all public secondary school entities. School entities must collect this data for each school year, beginning in the 2012-13 school year. This includes public schools, joint schools, area vocational-technical schools, and all public schools having student athletes in grades 7-12th.

The "FINAL" disclosure form is available at the links below for school entities to complete and submit to PDE on an annual basis. Please check the PIMS calendar for the deadline for submission. All non-school (booster clubs, alumni and other non-school) contributions and purchases will be collected for each PIAA sports team.

Forms and Instructions