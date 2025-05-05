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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Purple Star Schools

    Purple Star Schools is a program that supports military-connected children as they relocate to new schools due to a parent's change in duty station. 

    More information about Purple Star Schools

    Military Interstate Children's Compact Commission (MIC3)

    The compact addresses the challenges military children face, including frequent relocation. 

    More information about MIC3