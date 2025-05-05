Pennsylvania’s eligible postsecondary institutions were invited to submit applications for program review beginning on March 9, 2026. A total of 11 institutions submitted 40 programs for evaluation. The following programs were approved for the 2026-2027 Academic Year:
Approved Programs (Excel)
Table 1 lists the initial occupations that were considered to determine the eligible programs that will meet Workforce Pell criteria for the 2026-27 academic year. You can download the complete policy (PDF) outlining the agencies, coordination, and process to arrive at this determination.
Table 1: Initial List of Workforce Pell Eligible Occupations
SOC Code
Occupational Title
15-1232
Computer User Support Specialists
25-9045
Teaching Assistants, Non-Postsecondary
29-2042
Emergency Medical Technicians
29-2052
Pharmacy Technicians
29-2081
Opticians, Dispensing
29-2099
Health Technologists & Technicians, Other
31-1120
Home Health & Personal Care Aides
31-1131
Nursing Assistants
31-9096
Veterinary Assistants
31-9097
Phlebotomists
49-9021
Heating, A/C & Refrigeration Mechanics & Installers
49-9051
Electrical Power-Line Installers & Repairers
51-4121
Welders, Cutters, Solderers & Brazers
53-3032
Heavy & Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers
47-2031
Carpenters
47-2111
Electricians
47-2152
Plumbers, Pipefitters & Steamfitters
49-9052
Telecommunications Line Installers & Repairers
51-9161
CNC Tool Operators
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1
September-October 2026
Regional Working Groups Meet to Identify Key Occupations for AY 2027-28
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2
November 2026
Occupation List Presented to State Workforce Development Board (SWBD)
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3
December 2026
Applicant Webinar
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4
January – March 2027
Data Collection for AY 2027-28
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5
May 2027
Eligible Programs List Presented to SWBD
Timeline
The following timeline outlines critical state system development benchmarks coordinated between the PA departments of Education, Labor and Industry and State Workforce Development Board since the passage of H.R 1 to date July 2026 publication of eligible occupations in the Workforce Pell Policy Report.
Next steps for Program Providers
The steps outlined below provide PA postsecondary program providers with recommended actions to prepare for participation should they elect to do so.
- Check the occupations list (Table 1 above) to ensure your program(s) train for these occupations
- Review the Workforce Pell program requirements which include:
- DURATION: The program is between 150-599 hours of instruction, during a minimum of 8 but less than 15 weeks.
- HIGH WAGE/IN-DEMAND: The program aligns with high-skill, high-wage occupations or in-demand industry or occupations.
- EMPLOYER NEEDS: The program meets the hiring requirements of employers in the sector.
- PORTABLE: The program leads to a recognized postsecondary credential that is stackable and portable across employers and prepares students for employment.
- ACCREDITED: The program is accredited by a USDE accreditor whereby the credential can lead to academic credit for the student to pursue additional education at the certificate or degree level.
- NOT CORRESPONDENCE: The course/program is not a correspondence program (differentiated from distance education programs which are permitted).
- AT LEAST ONE YEAR: The course/program has been in operation for at least one year, as of 6/30/2026.
- Secure account creation for new applicants opens December 2026. New applicants must attend the applicant webinar as a first step.
- Using secured account credentials, complete and upload the following required documents to the corresponding secure folders for each program applying for Workforce Pell 2027-28
- Documented evidence of both: Stackable and Portable Credential and Employer-Aligned Competencies.
- Data Submission Template (Excel).
- Attestations Form (PDF).
- PDE will issue written notification to institutions regarding approval or denial of program eligibility for the 2027-28 academic year. Approval for inclusion on the commonwealth program list does not, by itself, authorize participation in Workforce Pell funding absent subsequent federal approval.
- Appeals Process: Institutions whose applications were denied and wish to appeal must submit their appeal within 30 days of the notification of PDE’s determination. Appeals must be sent to RA-EDPAWorkforcePell@pa.gov. Each appeal must clearly explain how PDE allegedly misinterpreted or miscoded elements of the program(s) and provide clarifying data and documentation as necessary to demonstrate that the program(s) meets all Pennsylvania Workforce Pell requirements. An appeal should not challenge the underlying policy or legal requirements, such as the Workforce Pell rule. PDE will issue a decision as soon as practicable after receiving an appeal, absent extenuating circumstances. Institutions may continue seeking eligibility for denied programs in subsequent application review cycles.
Questions can be directed to RA-EDPAWorkforcePell@pa.gov
Technical Assistance
The Pennsylvania Department of Education will offer on-going technical assistance to eligible Pennsylvania education and training providers who elect to participate in the state Workforce Pell program. The following resources were developed for the AY 2026-27 application and data collection period:
- The PA Workforce Pell 26-27 Application Guidance Manual (PDF) provides detailed steps for eligible institutions to submit individual programs for approval.
- Guidance Webinar on Workforce Pell required data elements, definitions and secure sharing protocols
- Questions and concerns can be directed to RA-EDPAWorkforcePell@pa.gov