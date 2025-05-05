This policy establishes the requirements for demonstrating that a program (i) leads to a recognized postsecondary credential that is stackable and portable across more than one employer or prepares students for, and awards, the sole recognized postsecondary credential required for employment in the occupation, and (ii) ensures that academic credit is awarded and accepted toward a certificate or degree program where required.

This policy is issued pursuant to the final federal Workforce Pell regulations, which require Governors of participating states to develop a policy for institutions to establish that an eligible workforce program will ensure the award of academic credit towards a certification or degree program upon a student's completion and that credit will be accepted at one or more eligible institutions through written agreements.

Definitions

Articulation Agreement: An agreement between or among institutions of higher education that specifies the acceptability of courses in transfer toward meeting specific degree or program requirements. 1

Stackable Credential: A credential that prepares students to pursue one or more certificate or degree programs at one or more institutions of higher education (which may include the eligible institution providing the program).2

Submission Requirements for Institutions

An eligible program must ensure that upon completion and enrollment in a related program, the student will receive academic credit accepted toward meeting certificate or degree requirements at one or more eligible institutions.

Internal Stackability: The institution must demonstrate that the credential awards transcripted academic credit and the credit applies toward a higher-level certificate or degree program at the originating institution.

External Transferability: The institution must demonstrate that a written articulation agreement is fully executed, the agreement specifies the credits accepted and their applicability, and the receiving institution is an institution of higher education participating in Title IV federal student aid programs. Documentation without specific credit applicability language shall not satisfy this requirement. Articulation agreements must be fully executed and in effect for a minimum of one year prior to the submission for program approval.

Programs that do not demonstrate documented internal or external stackability or transferability will be deemed ineligible for approval.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) reserves the right to request additional documentation and evidence.

Instructions on submitting documentation is found in the PA Workforce Pell Application Guidance Manual posted on the PDE website.

Sole Recognized Postsecondary Credential Requirement

To satisfy the portability requirement, a program must prepare students for and award students with the sole recognized postsecondary credential required for employment in the occupation.

A credential shall be considered the sole recognized postsecondary credential only where completion of the credential is required by statute, regulation, licensing authority, or governing occupational standard and no alternate postsecondary credential is required to qualify an individual for entry into employment in the occupation.

PDE will evaluate submitted documentation to determine whether the credential satisfies this standard.

Revisions or Changes

Institutions must notify PDE at ra-edpaworkforcepell@pa.gov within 30 days of any substantive modification, expiration, or termination of executed articulation agreements.

Failure to maintain evidence demonstrating compliance with this policy may result in the program becoming ineligible for Workforce Pell.

1 20 USC 1093a: Articulation agreements

2 HB 1 sec 83002 (b)(3)(A)(iii)(IV)