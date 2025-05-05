This policy establishes the written process by which the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) evaluates whether a program provides education aligned with high-skill, high-wage, or in-demand industry occupations, meets the hiring requirements of employers, and delivers the expected employer aligned competencies.

This policy is issued pursuant to the final federal Workforce Pell regulations, which require Governor of participating states to establish a written process to evaluate whether programs prepare students for employment aligned with employer hiring needs and delivers the expected competencies for which the recognized postsecondary credential intends, aligned with the competencies needed in the occupation.

Submission Requirements for Institutions

To demonstrate that an eligible program prepares students for employment aligned with employer hiring needs, delivers the expected competencies for which the recognized postsecondary credential intends, and is aligned with the competencies needed in the occupation, the institution must submit evidence demonstrating that the credential awarded by the program is recognized by employers within the occupation and that the program delivers the competencies required for employment in the occupation.

Documentation may include, but are not limited to, the following:

Employer hiring standards;

Industry-recognized credential standards;

Competency or curriculum alignment materials;

Published occupational qualification requirements;

Formal endorsement letters from employers within the relevant industry; or

Advisory board meeting minutes reflecting Pennsylvania employer participation and curriculum review.

PDE reserves the right to request additional documentation and evidence.

Failure to maintain alignment may result in the program becoming ineligible for Workforce Pell.

Instructions on submitting documentation is found in the PA Workforce Pell Application Guidance Manual (PDF) posted on the PDE website.