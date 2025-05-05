Competitive Equipment Grants
This grant is for school districts and career and technical centers with eight (8) or more PDE-approved CTE programs. Funds are used for updating or purchasing new equipment used in the training of students.
|Awardee
|County
|Amount
|Admiral Peary AVTS
|Cambria
|$85,000
|Beaver County CTC
|Beaver
|$68,700
|Bedford County Technical Center
|Bedford
|$85,000
|Berks CTC
|Berks
|$85,000
|Bethlehem AVTS
|Northampton
|$76,094
|Bradford Area SD
|McKean
|$21,850
|Bucks County Technical High School
|Bucks
|$85,000
|Butler County AVTS
|Butler
|$85,000
|Career Institute of Technology
|Northampton
|$85,000
|Carlisle Area SD
|Cumberland
|$40,000
|Central PA Institute of Science & Technology
|Centre
|$83,652
|Central Westmoreland CTC
|Westmoreland
|$85,000
|Columbia-Montour AVTS
|Columbia
|$84,700
|Connellsville Area Career & Technical Center
|Fayette
|$74,320
|Crawford County CTC
|Crawford
|$85,000
|CTC of Lackawanna County
|Lackawanna
|$85,000
|Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center
|Cumberland
|$85,000
|Dauphin County Technical School
|Dauphin
|$85,000
|Delaware County Technical High School
|Delaware
|$70,255
|Dover Area SD
|York
|$82,000
|Eastern Center for Arts & Technology
|Montgomery
|$85,000
|Eastern Westmoreland CTC
|Westmoreland
|$85,000
|Erie City SD
|Erie
|$69,417
|Erie County Technical School
|Erie
|$85,000
|Fayette County Career & Technical Institute
|Fayette
|$85,000
|Greater Altoona CTC
|Blair
|$85,000
|Greater Johnstown CTC
|Cambria
|$85,000
|Greater Johnstown SD
|Cambria
|$82,498
|Huntingdon County CTC
|Huntingdon
|$85,000
|Indiana County Technology Center
|Indiana
|$48,566
|Jefferson County-DuBois AVTS
|Jefferson
|$68,366
|Jersey Shore Area SD
|Lycoming
|$84,966
|Keystone Central CTC
|Clinton
|$85,000
|Lenape Tech
|Armstrong
|$84,556
|Mercer County Career Center
|Mercer
|$85,000
|Middle Bucks Institute of Technology
|Bucks
|$85,000
|Mifflin County Academy of Science and Technology
|Mifflin
|$83,594
|North Montco Tech Career Center
|Montgomery
|$85,000
|Northern Westmoreland CTC
|Westmoreland
|$85,000
|Northumberland County CTC
|Northumberland
|$84,500
|Parkway West CTC
|Allegheny
|$82,152
|Reading Muhlenberg CTC
|Berks
|$85,000
|Schuylkill Technology Centers
|Schuylkill
|$74,895
|Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center
|McKean
|$85,000
|State College Area SD
|Centre
|$85,000
|Steel Center for Career and Technical Education
|Allegheny
|$85,000
|SUN Area Technical Institute
|Union
|$85,000
|Trinity Area SD
|Washington
|$85,000
|Upper Bucks County Technical School
|Bucks
|$85,000
|Venango Technology Center
|Venango
|$85,000
|Wallenpaupack Area SD
|Pike
|$85,000
|Western Montgomery CTC
|Montgomery
|$85,000
|Wilkes-Barre Area CTC
|Luzerne
|$65,459
|York Co School of Technology
|York
|$85,000
Supplemental Equipment Grants
Supplemental Equipment Grant funds provide school districts and career and technical centers/area vocational-technical schools (the opportunity to purchase equipment to prepare students for the workplace. Application for this grant is completed electronically using the eGrants system.
The following schools are eligible for this grant:
|Agency/LEA Name
|AUN Number
|A W Beattie Career Center
|103020407
|Adams County Technical Institute
|112015106
|Admiral Peary AVTS
|108110307
|Athens Area SD
|117080503
|Avella Area SD
|101630504
|Bald Eagle Area SD
|110141003
|Beaver County CTC
|127041307
|Bedford County Technical Center
|108051307
|Bellefonte Area SD
|110141103
|Bellwood-Antis SD
|108071003
|Benton Area SD
|116191004
|Berks CTC
|114060557
|Berlin Brothersvalley SD
|108561003
|Bermudian Springs SD
|112011103
|Berwick Area SD
|116191103
|Bethlehem AVTS
|120481107
|Big Spring SD
|115210503
|Blackhawk SD
|127041603
|Bloomsburg Area SD
|116191203
|Bradford Area SD
|109420803
|Brandywine Heights Area SD
|114060853
|Brockway Area SD
|106330703
|Bucks County Technical High School
|122091457
|Butler Area SD
|104101252
|Butler County AVTS
|104101307
|California Area SD
|101631503
|Canton Area SD
|117081003
|Carbon Career & Technical Institute
|121131507
|Career Institute of Technology
|120483007
|Carlisle Area SD
|115211103
|Central Columbia SD
|116191503
|Central Greene SD
|101301403
|Central Montco Technical High School
|123460957
|Central PA Institute of Science & Technology
|110141607
|Central Westmoreland CTC
|107651207
|Cheltenham SD
|123461302
|Chester County Technical College HS
|124151607
|Chester-Upland SD
|125231232
|Chestnut Ridge SD
|108051503
|Clarion County Career Center
|106161357
|Clarion-Limestone Area SD
|106161703
|Clearfield County CTC
|110171607
|Columbia-Montour AVTS
|116191757
|Conewago Valley SD
|112011603
|Conneaut SD
|105201033
|Connellsville Area Career & Technical Center
|101266007
|Cornwall-Lebanon SD
|113381303
|Corry Area SD
|105251453
|Coudersport Area SD
|109531304
|Crawford County CTC
|105201407
|CTC of Lackawanna County
|119354207
|Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center
|115211657
|Cumberland Valley SD
|115211603
|Danville Area SD
|116471803
|Dauphin County Technical School
|115221607
|Delaware County Technical High School
|125232407
|Delaware Valley SD
|120522003
|Derry Area SD
|107651603
|Dover Area SD
|112671803
|Eastern Center for Arts & Technology
|123463507
|Eastern Lancaster County SD
|113362303
|Eastern Lebanon County SD
|113382303
|Eastern Westmoreland CTC
|107652207
|Eastern York SD
|112672203
|Easton Area SD
|120483302
|Elizabethtown Area SD
|113362403
|Ephrata Area SD
|113362603
|Erie City SD
|105252602
|Erie County Technical School
|105252807
|Fairfield Area SD
|112013054
|Fayette County Career & Technical Institute
|101262507
|Forbes Road CTC
|103023807
|Fort Cherry SD
|101632403
|Franklin County CTC
|112282307
|Fulton County Center for Career and Technology
|111292507
|Gettysburg Area SD
|112013753
|Girard SD
|105254053
|Greater Altoona CTC
|108070607
|Greater Johnstown CTC
|108112607
|Greater Johnstown SD
|108112502
|Greene County CTC
|101302607
|Greenwood SD
|115503004
|Grove City Area SD
|104432903
|Hanover Public SD
|112672803
|Hazleton Area Career Center
|118403207
|Huntingdon County CTC
|111312607
|Indiana County Technology Center
|128324207
|Jefferson County-DuBois AVTS
|106333407
|Jersey Shore Area SD
|117414003
|Juniata County SD
|111343603
|Juniata Valley SD
|111312804
|Keystone Central CTC
|110183707
|Kutztown Area SD
|114064003
|Lampeter-Strasburg SD
|113363603
|Lancaster County CTC
|113363807
|Lancaster SD
|113364002
|Laurel SD
|104374003
|Lawrence County CTC
|104374207
|Lebanon County CTC
|113384307
|Lehigh Career & Technical Institute
|121393007
|Lenape Tech
|128034607
|Littlestown Area SD
|112015203
|Lycoming CTC
|117414807
|Manheim Central SD
|113364403
|Marion Center Area SD
|128325203
|McGuffey SD
|101633903
|McKeesport Area Tech Ctr
|103026037
|Mercer County Career Center
|104435107
|Meyersdale Area SD
|108565203
|Middle Bucks Institute of Technology
|122097007
|Midd-West SD
|116555003
|Mifflin County Academy of Science and Technology
|111444307
|Mifflinburg Area SD
|116605003
|Millville Area SD
|116195004
|Milton Area SD
|116495003
|Mohawk Area SD
|104375003
|Mon Valley CTC
|101634207
|Moniteau SD
|104105353
|Monroe Career & Tech Inst
|120454507
|Montgomery Area SD
|117415004
|Mount Union Area SD
|111316003
|North Montco Tech Career Center
|123465507
|Northeast Bradford SD
|117083004
|Northern Bedford County SD
|108056004
|Northern Lebanon SD
|113385003
|Northern Potter SD
|109535504
|Northern Tier Career Center
|117080607
|Northern Westmoreland CTC
|107656407
|Northern York County SD
|115674603
|Northumberland County CTC
|116495207
|Northwest Area SD
|118406003
|Northwestern SD
|105258503
|Octorara Area SD
|124156503
|Oley Valley SD
|114066503
|Otto-Eldred SD
|109426003
|Parkway West CTC
|103027307
|Penn Manor SD
|113365203
|Penns Manor Area SD
|128326303
|Pequea Valley SD
|113365303
|Philadelphia City SD
|126515001
|Pittsburgh SD
|102027451
|Pottstown SD
|123466403
|Reading Muhlenberg CTC
|114067107
|Red Lion Area SD
|112675503
|Ridgway Area SD
|109246003
|River Valley SD
|128321103
|Saint Marys Area SD
|109248003
|Salisbury-Elk Lick SD
|108567004
|Schuylkill Technology Centers
|129546907
|Schuylkill Valley SD
|114067503
|Selinsgrove Area SD
|116557103
|Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center
|109420107
|Shikellamy SD
|116496603
|Solanco SD
|113367003
|Somerset Area SD
|108567703
|Somerset County Technology Center
|108567807
|South Eastern SD
|112676203
|Southern Columbia Area SD
|116197503
|Southern Huntingdon County SD
|111317503
|Southern Tioga SD
|117597003
|Spring Cove SD
|108077503
|State College Area SD
|110148002
|Steel Center for Career and Technical Education
|103028807
|SUN Area Technical Institute
|116606707
|Susquehanna County CTC
|119584707
|Titusville Area SD
|106617203
|Trinity Area SD
|101638003
|Tri-Valley SD
|129547803
|Troy Area SD
|117086653
|Tulpehocken Area SD
|114068003
|Tunkhannock Area SD
|118667503
|Tyrone Area SD
|108078003
|Union City Area SD
|105259103
|Upper Adams SD
|112018523
|Upper Bucks County Technical School
|122099007
|Upper Dauphin Area SD
|115229003
|Venango Technology Center
|106619107
|Wallenpaupack Area SD
|119648303
|Warren County AVTS
|105628007
|Warrior Run SD
|116498003
|Wayne Highlands SD
|119648703
|Wellsboro Area SD
|117598503
|West Greene SD
|101308503
|West Perry SD
|115508003
|West Side CTC
|118408707
|Western Area CTC
|101638907
|Western Montgomery CTC
|123469007
|Wilkes-Barre Area CTC
|118408607
|Williamsburg Community SD
|108079004
|Williamsport Area SD
|117417202
|Wilmington Area SD
|104378003
|York Co School of Technology
|112679107
Final Expenditure Report
Guidelines for all career and technical education grants require the recipient to submit a Final Expenditure Report (FER) for all program funds for which the recipient applied and was approved.
Guidelines for all career and technical education grants require the recipient to submit a Final Expenditure Report (FER) for all program funds in which the recipient applied and was approved.
To begin the FER process, follow these steps:
- Go to MyPDESuite.
- Enter your username and password, click "Log In".
- Select the Career and Technical Education program office.
- Click on the applicable fiscal year.
- Go to your approved grant application. Application status will show as “Complete.” Click on the paper and pencil icon.
- Click the Supporting Grants link in the Supporting Grants box.
- Select the final report and click the Create button.
- Enter the answers in each section. Click “Mark as complete” button for each section.
- After all sections have been marked as complete and check marks are present to the left, click the “Complete Step” button at the bottom of the screen.
- Review the final report for accuracy. If additional edits are needed, click the “Previous Step” button to return to the Data Entry step.
- Click the Contract Sign-off link to complete the final report electronic signature.
- Click on “Reporting” link in the Documents box to print out a copy of the final report.
- Scroll down to the bottom of the screen and click on the “Submit” button to submit the report to PDE for review.
The Bureau of Career & Technical Education (BCTE) will conduct a review of the Final Expenditure Report for completeness, accuracy, and budget compliance. BCTE will forward the report to the Comptroller’s Office for closure and final payment. BCTE will return the report to the recipient for further explanation or correction if incomplete or incorrect.
BCTE will deduct any unallowable costs from total expenditures claimed and subtracted from the final payment or request a refund. The recipient has the right to request a reconsideration of any disallowed costs. Upon receipt of notification of a disallowance, a recipient may request reconsideration by explaining the reason for the request. Any documentation that will substantiate the recipient’s request should accompany the letter. The BCTE will send notification of the Bureau’s decision.
If circumstances prevent timely submission of the report, the recipient may request an extension by contacting Elizabeth Brennan via phone at 717-772-2111 or email elbrennan@pa.gov.
If a recipient fails to submit a Final Expenditure Report after notification of delinquency, PDE reserves the right to stop any payments of state and federal funds from any source and return all funds advanced under the project. The recipient may submit a revision if any omissions in, or corrections are required to, the original submission after the FER has been approved.
Any questions on the Final Expenditure Report should be directed to Mukta Sharma via phone at 717-395-9294 or email at msharma@pa.gov.
Final Expenditure Report Tutorial
Locate the The eGrants Final Expenditure Report (FER) Process training on the SAS PD Center.
Perkins Local Application Funding Guidelines
Title I, Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act of 2018 P.L. 115-224