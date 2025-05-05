Guidelines for all career and technical education grants require the recipient to submit a Final Expenditure Report (FER) for all program funds in which the recipient applied and was approved.

To begin the FER process, follow these steps:

Go to MyPDESuite.

Enter your username and password, click "Log In". Select the Career and Technical Education program office. Click on the applicable fiscal year. Go to your approved grant application. Application status will show as “Complete.” Click on the paper and pencil icon. Click the Supporting Grants link in the Supporting Grants box. Select the final report and click the Create button. Enter the answers in each section. Click “Mark as complete” button for each section. After all sections have been marked as complete and check marks are present to the left, click the “Complete Step” button at the bottom of the screen. Review the final report for accuracy. If additional edits are needed, click the “Previous Step” button to return to the Data Entry step. Click the Contract Sign-off link to complete the final report electronic signature. Click on “Reporting” link in the Documents box to print out a copy of the final report. Scroll down to the bottom of the screen and click on the “Submit” button to submit the report to PDE for review.

The Bureau of Career & Technical Education (BCTE) will conduct a review of the Final Expenditure Report for completeness, accuracy, and budget compliance. BCTE will forward the report to the Comptroller’s Office for closure and final payment. BCTE will return the report to the recipient for further explanation or correction if incomplete or incorrect.

BCTE will deduct any unallowable costs from total expenditures claimed and subtracted from the final payment or request a refund. The recipient has the right to request a reconsideration of any disallowed costs. Upon receipt of notification of a disallowance, a recipient may request reconsideration by explaining the reason for the request. Any documentation that will substantiate the recipient’s request should accompany the letter. The BCTE will send notification of the Bureau’s decision.

If circumstances prevent timely submission of the report, the recipient may request an extension by contacting Elizabeth Brennan via phone at 717-772-2111 or email elbrennan@pa.gov.



If a recipient fails to submit a Final Expenditure Report after notification of delinquency, PDE reserves the right to stop any payments of state and federal funds from any source and return all funds advanced under the project. The recipient may submit a revision if any omissions in, or corrections are required to, the original submission after the FER has been approved.

Any questions on the Final Expenditure Report should be directed to Mukta Sharma via phone at 717-395-9294 or email at msharma@pa.gov.