Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Career and Technical Education

    Grants

    Competitive Equipment Grants

    This grant is for school districts and career and technical centers with eight (8) or more PDE-approved CTE programs. Funds are used for updating or purchasing new equipment used in the training of students.

    Competitive Equipment Grant Guidelines (122) (PDF)

    AwardeeCountyAmount
    Admiral Peary AVTSCambria$85,000
    Beaver County CTCBeaver$68,700
    Bedford County Technical CenterBedford$85,000
    Berks CTCBerks$85,000
    Bethlehem AVTSNorthampton$76,094
    Bradford Area SDMcKean$21,850
    Bucks County Technical High SchoolBucks$85,000
    Butler County AVTSButler$85,000
    Career Institute of TechnologyNorthampton$85,000
    Carlisle Area SDCumberland$40,000
    Central PA Institute of Science & TechnologyCentre$83,652
    Central Westmoreland CTCWestmoreland$85,000
    Columbia-Montour AVTSColumbia$84,700
    Connellsville Area Career & Technical CenterFayette$74,320
    Crawford County CTCCrawford$85,000
    CTC of Lackawanna CountyLackawanna$85,000
    Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical CenterCumberland$85,000
    Dauphin County Technical SchoolDauphin$85,000
    Delaware County Technical High SchoolDelaware$70,255
    Dover Area SDYork$82,000
    Eastern Center for Arts & TechnologyMontgomery$85,000
    Eastern Westmoreland CTCWestmoreland$85,000
    Erie City SDErie$69,417
    Erie County Technical SchoolErie$85,000
    Fayette County Career & Technical InstituteFayette$85,000
    Greater Altoona CTCBlair$85,000
    Greater Johnstown CTCCambria$85,000
    Greater Johnstown SDCambria$82,498
    Huntingdon County CTCHuntingdon$85,000
    Indiana County Technology CenterIndiana$48,566
    Jefferson County-DuBois AVTSJefferson$68,366
    Jersey Shore Area SDLycoming$84,966
    Keystone Central CTCClinton$85,000
    Lenape TechArmstrong$84,556
    Mercer County Career CenterMercer$85,000
    Middle Bucks Institute of TechnologyBucks$85,000
    Mifflin County Academy of Science and TechnologyMifflin$83,594
    North Montco Tech Career CenterMontgomery$85,000
    Northern Westmoreland CTCWestmoreland$85,000
    Northumberland County CTCNorthumberland$84,500
    Parkway West CTCAllegheny$82,152
    Reading Muhlenberg CTCBerks$85,000
    Schuylkill Technology CentersSchuylkill$74,895
    Seneca Highlands Career and Technical CenterMcKean$85,000
    State College Area SDCentre$85,000
    Steel Center for Career and Technical EducationAllegheny$85,000
    SUN Area Technical InstituteUnion$85,000
    Trinity Area SDWashington$85,000
    Upper Bucks County Technical SchoolBucks$85,000
    Venango Technology CenterVenango$85,000
    Wallenpaupack Area SDPike$85,000
    Western Montgomery CTCMontgomery$85,000
    Wilkes-Barre Area CTCLuzerne$65,459
    York Co School of TechnologyYork$85,000

    ​Supplemental Equipment Grants

    Supplemental Equipment Grant funds provide school districts and career and technical centers/area vocational-technical schools (the opportunity to purchase equipment to prepare students for the workplace. Application for this grant is completed electronically using the eGrants system.

    Supplemental Equipment Grant Guidelines

    The following schools are eligible for this grant:

     

    Agency/LEA NameAUN Number
    A W Beattie Career Center103020407
    Adams County Technical Institute112015106
    Admiral Peary AVTS108110307
    Athens Area SD117080503
    Avella Area SD101630504
    Bald Eagle Area SD110141003
    Beaver County CTC127041307
    Bedford County Technical Center108051307
    Bellefonte Area SD110141103
    Bellwood-Antis SD108071003
    Benton Area SD116191004
    Berks CTC114060557
    Berlin Brothersvalley SD108561003
    Bermudian Springs SD112011103
    Berwick Area SD116191103
    Bethlehem AVTS120481107
    Big Spring SD115210503
    Blackhawk SD127041603
    Bloomsburg Area SD116191203
    Bradford Area SD109420803
    Brandywine Heights Area SD114060853
    Brockway Area SD106330703
    Bucks County Technical High School122091457
    Butler Area SD104101252
    Butler County AVTS104101307
    California Area SD101631503
    Canton Area SD117081003
    Carbon Career & Technical Institute121131507
    Career Institute of Technology120483007
    Carlisle Area SD115211103
    Central Columbia SD116191503
    Central Greene SD101301403
    Central Montco Technical High School123460957
    Central PA Institute of Science & Technology110141607
    Central Westmoreland CTC107651207
    Cheltenham SD123461302
    Chester County Technical College HS124151607
    Chester-Upland SD125231232
    Chestnut Ridge SD108051503
    Clarion County Career Center106161357
    Clarion-Limestone Area SD106161703
    Clearfield County CTC110171607
    Columbia-Montour AVTS116191757
    Conewago Valley SD112011603
    Conneaut SD105201033
    Connellsville Area Career & Technical Center101266007
    Cornwall-Lebanon SD113381303
    Corry Area SD105251453
    Coudersport Area SD109531304
    Crawford County CTC105201407
    CTC of Lackawanna County119354207
    Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center115211657
    Cumberland Valley SD115211603
    Danville Area SD116471803
    Dauphin County Technical School115221607
    Delaware County Technical High School125232407
    Delaware Valley SD120522003
    Derry Area SD107651603
    Dover Area SD112671803
    Eastern Center for Arts & Technology123463507
    Eastern Lancaster County SD113362303
    Eastern Lebanon County SD113382303
    Eastern Westmoreland CTC107652207
    Eastern York SD112672203
    Easton Area SD120483302
    Elizabethtown Area SD113362403
    Ephrata Area SD113362603
    Erie City SD105252602
    Erie County Technical School105252807
    Fairfield Area SD112013054
    Fayette County Career & Technical Institute101262507
    Forbes Road CTC103023807
    Fort Cherry SD101632403
    Franklin County CTC112282307
    Fulton County Center for Career and Technology111292507
    Gettysburg Area SD112013753
    Girard SD105254053
    Greater Altoona CTC108070607
    Greater Johnstown CTC108112607
    Greater Johnstown SD108112502
    Greene County CTC101302607
    Greenwood SD115503004
    Grove City Area SD104432903
    Hanover Public SD112672803
    Hazleton Area Career Center118403207
    Huntingdon County CTC111312607
    Indiana County Technology Center128324207
    Jefferson County-DuBois AVTS106333407
    Jersey Shore Area SD117414003
    Juniata County SD111343603
    Juniata Valley SD111312804
    Keystone Central CTC110183707
    Kutztown Area SD114064003
    Lampeter-Strasburg SD113363603
    Lancaster County CTC113363807
    Lancaster SD113364002
    Laurel SD104374003
    Lawrence County CTC104374207
    Lebanon County CTC113384307
    Lehigh Career & Technical Institute121393007
    Lenape Tech128034607
    Littlestown Area SD112015203
    Lycoming CTC117414807
    Manheim Central SD113364403
    Marion Center Area SD128325203
    McGuffey SD101633903
    McKeesport Area Tech Ctr103026037
    Mercer County Career Center104435107
    Meyersdale Area SD108565203
    Middle Bucks Institute of Technology122097007
    Midd-West SD116555003
    Mifflin County Academy of Science and Technology111444307
    Mifflinburg Area SD116605003
    Millville Area SD116195004
    Milton Area SD116495003
    Mohawk Area SD104375003
    Mon Valley CTC101634207
    Moniteau SD104105353
    Monroe Career & Tech Inst120454507
    Montgomery Area SD117415004
    Mount Union Area SD111316003
    North Montco Tech Career Center123465507
    Northeast Bradford SD117083004
    Northern Bedford County SD108056004
    Northern Lebanon SD113385003
    Northern Potter SD109535504
    Northern Tier Career Center117080607
    Northern Westmoreland CTC107656407
    Northern York County SD115674603
    Northumberland County CTC116495207
    Northwest Area SD118406003
    Northwestern SD105258503
    Octorara Area SD124156503
    Oley Valley SD114066503
    Otto-Eldred SD109426003
    Parkway West CTC103027307
    Penn Manor SD113365203
    Penns Manor Area SD128326303
    Pequea Valley SD113365303
    Philadelphia City SD126515001
    Pittsburgh SD102027451
    Pottstown SD123466403
    Reading Muhlenberg CTC114067107
    Red Lion Area SD112675503
    Ridgway Area SD109246003
    River Valley SD128321103
    Saint Marys Area SD109248003
    Salisbury-Elk Lick SD108567004
    Schuylkill Technology Centers129546907
    Schuylkill Valley SD114067503
    Selinsgrove Area SD116557103
    Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center109420107
    Shikellamy SD116496603
    Solanco SD113367003
    Somerset Area SD108567703
    Somerset County Technology Center108567807
    South Eastern SD112676203
    Southern Columbia Area SD116197503
    Southern Huntingdon County SD111317503
    Southern Tioga SD117597003
    Spring Cove SD108077503
    State College Area SD110148002
    Steel Center for Career and Technical Education103028807
    SUN Area Technical Institute116606707
    Susquehanna County CTC119584707
    Titusville Area SD106617203
    Trinity Area SD101638003
    Tri-Valley SD129547803
    Troy Area SD117086653
    Tulpehocken Area SD114068003
    Tunkhannock Area SD118667503
    Tyrone Area SD108078003
    Union City Area SD105259103
    Upper Adams SD112018523
    Upper Bucks County Technical School122099007
    Upper Dauphin Area SD115229003
    Venango Technology Center106619107
    Wallenpaupack Area SD119648303
    Warren County AVTS105628007
    Warrior Run SD116498003
    Wayne Highlands SD119648703
    Wellsboro Area SD117598503
    West Greene SD101308503
    West Perry SD115508003
    West Side CTC118408707
    Western Area CTC101638907
    Western Montgomery CTC123469007
    Wilkes-Barre Area CTC118408607
    Williamsburg Community SD108079004
    Williamsport Area SD117417202
    Wilmington Area SD104378003
    York Co School of Technology112679107

     

    Final Expenditure Report

    Guidelines for all career and technical education grants require the recipient to submit a Final Expenditure Report (FER) for all program funds for which the recipient applied and was approved.

    Guidelines for all career and technical education grants require the recipient to submit a Final Expenditure Report (FER) for all program funds in which the recipient applied and was approved.

    To begin the FER process, follow these steps:

    1. Go to MyPDESuite.
    2. Enter your username and password, click "Log In".
    3. Select the Career and Technical Education program office.
    4. Click on the applicable fiscal year.
    5. Go to your approved grant application. Application status will show as “Complete.” Click on the paper and pencil icon.
    6. Click the Supporting Grants link in the Supporting Grants box.
    7. Select the final report and click the Create button.
    8. Enter the answers in each section. Click “Mark as complete” button for each section.
    9. After all sections have been marked as complete and check marks are present to the left, click the “Complete Step” button at the bottom of the screen.
    10. Review the final report for accuracy. If additional edits are needed, click the “Previous Step” button to return to the Data Entry step.
    11. Click the Contract Sign-off link to complete the final report electronic signature.
    12. Click on “Reporting” link in the Documents box to print out a copy of the final report.
    13. Scroll down to the bottom of the screen and click on the “Submit” button to submit the report to PDE for review.

    The Bureau of Career & Technical Education (BCTE) will conduct a review of the Final Expenditure Report for completeness, accuracy, and budget compliance. BCTE will forward the report to the Comptroller’s Office for closure and final payment. BCTE will return the report to the recipient for further explanation or correction if incomplete or incorrect.

    BCTE will deduct any unallowable costs from total expenditures claimed and subtracted from the final payment or request a refund. The recipient has the right to request a reconsideration of any disallowed costs. Upon receipt of notification of a disallowance, a recipient may request reconsideration by explaining the reason for the request. Any documentation that will substantiate the recipient’s request should accompany the letter. The BCTE will send notification of the Bureau’s decision.

    If circumstances prevent timely submission of the report, the recipient may request an extension by contacting Elizabeth Brennan via phone at 717-772-2111 or email elbrennan@pa.gov

    If a recipient fails to submit a Final Expenditure Report after notification of delinquency, PDE reserves the right to stop any payments of state and federal funds from any source and return all funds advanced under the project. The recipient may submit a revision if any omissions in, or corrections are required to, the original submission after the FER has been approved.

    Any questions on the Final Expenditure Report should be directed to Mukta Sharma via phone at 717-395-9294 or email at msharma@pa.gov.

    Final Expenditure Report Tutorial

    Locate the The eGrants Final Expenditure Report (FER) Process training on the SAS PD Center

    Perkins Local Application Funding Guidelines

    Title I, Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act of 2018 P.L. 115-224