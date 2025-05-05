The Pennsylvania Department of Education, Bureau of Career and Technical Education (BCTE), has compiled this resource guide, which lists industry-recognized credentials for career and technical education programs in Pennsylvania's career clusters.

These industry-recognized credentials measure competence in core content and performance standards in a specific set of work-related tasks. The work-related tasks and assessment must connect with workforce demands.

The resource guide is designed to assist schools with the process of identifying organizations that provide industry-recognized credentials. The guide is organized by career cluster.

Within each cluster, programs appear in Classification of Instructional Program Code (CIP) order with the name of the industry credentials and provider. Other Credentials has an additional table that contains credentials that may be applicable to multiple clusters or programs.

General comments or questions about the resource guide should be directed to the RA Account at RA-EDINDUSTRYCRED@pa.gov