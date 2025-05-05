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    Adult Affidavit Program Registration

    Secondary Program Approvals

    New Program Approvals - Provides guidance for public schools that have not developed a Pennsylvania Department of Education approved career and technical education programs.  The guidance outlines the steps a public school must take prior to seeking approval.

    Frequently Asked Questions - Provides further guidance for public schools considering Pennsylvania Department of Education approved career and technical education programs.

    Secondary Program Approvals - Bureau of Career and Technical Education accepts applications from school entities (AVTS, Charter Schools and School Districts) for the additions, deletions and revisions of career/technical programs, reviews the application based on established criteria, acts on the application, and notifies the entity of its decision.

    Approved Program Technical Evaluation Checklist

    Approved Program Technical Evaluation (APTE) Checklist (Word) This checklist is aligned to Chapter 339, Career and Technical Education Standards. It is used as an organizational tool for career and technical schools and sending school districts to prepare for the career and technical education approved program on-site review.​ **The linked checklist has been retired for the 2026-27 school year but is being left up for reference until January 2027.

    Approved Program Technical Evaluations will now be conducted in the Integrated Monitoring System. IMS will be available on a rolling basis in conjunction with your review cycle year. Resources to help schools prepare for monitoring, such as evidence lists and information about the adjusted categories, can be found at The Resource Center At Penn State Greater Allegheny.