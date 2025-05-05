Approved Program Technical Evaluation Checklist

Approved Program Technical Evaluation (APTE) Checklist (Word) This checklist is aligned to Chapter 339, Career and Technical Education Standards. It is used as an organizational tool for career and technical schools and sending school districts to prepare for the career and technical education approved program on-site review.​ **The linked checklist has been retired for the 2026-27 school year but is being left up for reference until January 2027.

Approved Program Technical Evaluations will now be conducted in the Integrated Monitoring System. IMS will be available on a rolling basis in conjunction with your review cycle year. Resources to help schools prepare for monitoring, such as evidence lists and information about the adjusted categories, can be found at The Resource Center At Penn State Greater Allegheny.