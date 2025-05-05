Career & Technical Student Organizations (CTSO)

Pennsylvania coordinates eight student organizations that provide career awareness, leadership, motivation, and recognition for career related skills. The career and technical student organizations (CTSOs) are an extension of the classroom instructional program by integrating academics and career and technical skills into real work experiences.

State Confe​​​rence Calen​​dar: ​​2027

DECA: February 17–19, 2027, Hershey Lodge and Convention Center, Hershey, PA

FBLA: April 12-14, 2027, Hershey Lodge and Convention Center, Hershey, PA

FCCLA: March 15-17, 2027, Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Champion, PA

FFA: June 8-10, 2027, Pennsylvania State University, University Park campus, State College, PA

HOSA: April 14-16, 2027, Hershey Lodge, Hershey, PA

SkillsUSA: March 31 -April 2, 2027, Hershey Lodge and Convention Center, Hershey, PA

TSA: April 14-17, 2027, Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Champion, PA

DECA - An Association of Marketing Students

DECA enhances marketing, management, and entrepreneurship education. Students develop skills and competencies for careers, build self-esteem, experience leadership, and practice community service. DECA promotes the partnership of education and business.

FBLA - Future Business Leaders of America

​FBLA prepares students for leadership and careers in business through business-related education and entrepreneurial skill development, community service, and partnerships with the professional sector.

FCCLA - Family, Career and Community Leaders of America

FCCLA builds strong leaders and addresses important personal, family, work, and societal issues through family and consumer sciences education.

Nadine Standley | Pennsylvania FCCLA Facilitator

Department of Education | Bureau of Career and Technical Education

607 South Drive| Harrisburg, PA 17120

Cell Phone: 814-244-9593 | Office Phone: 717-783-6672

Email: nstandley@pa.gov

FFA - An Association of Agriculture Education Students

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agriculture education.

HOSA - Future Health Professionals

HOSA's two-fold mission is to promote career opportunities in the health care industry and to enhance the delivery of compassionate, quality health care to help students meet the needs of the health care community. HOSA's goal is to encourage all health science technology instructors and students to affiliate and be actively involved in the HOSA-HSTE (Health Science Technology Education) Partnership and serve as a major pipeline of health care professionals in the future.

PYFA - Pennsylvania Young Farmers Association

PYFA educates students by promoting the environmentally appropriate production, marketing, and processing of food, feed, and fiber.

SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is a national student organization that strives to make each student more employable through the development of participatory, and leadership skills to complement the occupational skills developed by students in technical education classrooms or work-based learning sites. SkillsUSA is an integral part of approved technical education occupation programs.

Dodie Amigh, Executive Director

373 Edna Street

Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

814-312-4924 | dodieamigh@skillsusapa.org

TSA - Technology Student Association

The Technology Student Association (TSA) is a national career and technical student organization (CTSO) of students engaged in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). TSA’s intracurricular program includes competitions and leadership activities. As a student organization of 300,000 middle and high school technology and engineering students, TSA provides its members the opportunity to explore a wide variety of STEM career interest areas. All TSA competitions—more than 75 middle and high school competitive events combined— are correlated with national STEM standards to enhance the academic curriculum. Since 1978, more than five million students have participated in TSA.

Brandt Hutzel, Pennsylvania State TSA Advisor

Pennsylvania Department of Education

607 South Drive | Harrisburg, PA 17120

Cell Phone: 717.903.1442 | Office Phone: 717.214.9391

Email: brhutzel@pa.gov