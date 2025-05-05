Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Career and Technical Education

    SOAR (Students Occupationally and Academically Ready)

    SOAR is the career and technical educational plan that aligns the Secondary career and technical programs to a Postsecondary certificate, diploma, or associate degree through articulation agreements. An articulation agreement is a formal contract between two academic institutions that guarantees your credits and coursework will transfer seamlessly from your CTC to a Postsecondary Institution.

     

    SOAR programs lead students into a career pathway that is in high demand by employers, have higher skill needs, and are most likely to provide family sustaining wages.

    Benefits of SOAR

    • Provide a step-by-step learning path that builds on your skills to confidently and accurately use the tools and technology to perform a job.
    • Decrease the cost of a Postsecondary education and save students money.
    • Enter the workforce sooner by not having to repeat coursework.
    • Prepare for in-demand occupations.

    Programs that qualify for SOAR

    All of the CIP codes and their titles listed in the first column on the Programs of Study Framework page qualify for SOAR articulation agreements.

    Secondary Schools/CTCs that qualify for SOAR

    All of the secondary schools/CTCs listed on the map of Career and Technical Education Centers in Pennsylvania qualify for SOAR credits.

    Students and Parents

    Students will be able to show their college preparedness by completing the Secondary CTC coursework and task list completion of the approved PDE Program of Study. Students who do not pass the required entrance or placement tests may have to take a developmental or remedial class through the Postsecondary Institution. This must happen before being accepted into the Postsecondary Institution’s Program of Study. Any developmental or remedial coursework will not count toward the required coursework for the Postsecondary program or SOAR credits.

    A student has up to 16 months after graduation to utilize any credits or equivalent clock hours earned through SOAR. This allows for 1 gap year between high school and furthering your education at a postsecondary institution.

    A student will earn at least 9 or more technical credits and/or clock hours to the Postsecondary Institutions’ Program of Study.

    A student can earn a Diploma, Certificate, or Associate Degree while utilizing SOAR credits.

    • Copy of High School Diploma
    • Official Student Transcript showing technical coursework minimum 2.75 GPA on 4.0 scale
    • 100% Completed Secondary Competency Task List signed by the technical program instructor
    • Copy of PA Certificate of Competency or PA Skills Certificate in technical program area (Must have earned competent or advanced score)
    • Copy of industry credential(s) earned certificate(s)
    • Printout of Details Page for the postsecondary program where the student wishes to apply, found on collegetransfer.net
    • Provide all documentation necessary to the Postsecondary Institution. All documents should be student specific and verify that the student meets all Secondary requirements of the approved PDE Program of Study.

    • Students must apply through the Postsecondary Institution’s standard admissions process. They also must meet any prerequisites at the Postsecondary Institution where they enroll.
    • Student must request, in writing, assistance from their School Counselor to complete the Student Documentation Form and any necessary supporting records.

    Colleges that accept SOAR credits can be found on CollegeTransfer.net.

    How to search for SOAR opportunities to find agreements through Perkins Postsecondary Institutions

    Go to CollegeTransfer.net

    Select > Search

    Select > Search for Course Equivalencies

    In Transfer from College - Select > PA Bureau of Career and Technical Education

    In Transfer to College - Select > the specific name of the Postsecondary Institution you are interested in

    Select > Search

    How to find SOAR agreements by CIP code

    Go to CollegeTransfer.net

    Select > Search

    Select > PA Bureau of CTE SOAR Programs

    In Search Criteria – Choose Your Program of Study from the drop down menu

    Select > A Program of Study

    Select > Your Graduation Year

    Select > Search

    Secondary Teachers/School Counselors

    • The Secondary School and Postsecondary Institution will communicate with and advise students of the steps needed for completion of Postsecondary credits or clock hours.
    • Advise students that the awarding of Postsecondary credit or clock hours will be determined and awarded by the Postsecondary Institution. Students must understand that the work reflected on the Secondary transcript may or may not be accepted by the Postsecondary Institution. 
    • Secondary and Postsecondary Perkins recipients have technical programs that are aligned. The alignment is accomplished through PDE’s Statewide Articulation Agreements. The Secondary School and Postsecondary Institution will maintain at least one valid agreement in at least three (3) different program areas, or clusters, in order to be eligible to participate in Perkins.
    • The Secondary School and Postsecondary Institution will make the approved PDE Program of Study and Postsecondary Institution Program of Study accessible to all students.

    • Implement the approved PDE Program(s) of Study.
    • Provide assessment of student competencies based upon performance standards.
    • Provide documentation necessary to the Postsecondary Institution at a student’s written request.

    Postsecondary Institutions

    • Identify college programs that align or are closely related to CTE Programs of Study
    • The Secondary School and Postsecondary Institution will communicate with and advise students of the steps needed for completion of Postsecondary credits or clock hours.
    • Advise students that the awarding of Postsecondary credit or clock hours will be determined and awarded by the Postsecondary Institution. Students must understand that the work reflected on the Secondary transcript may or may not be accepted by the Postsecondary Institution. 
    • Secondary and Postsecondary Perkins recipients have technical programs that are aligned. The alignment is accomplished through PDE’s Statewide Articulation Agreements. The Secondary School and Postsecondary Institution will maintain at least one valid agreement in at least three (3) different program areas, or clusters, in order to be eligible to participate in Perkins.
    • The Secondary School and Postsecondary Institution will make the approved PDE Program of Study and Postsecondary Institution Program of Study accessible to all students.
    • Award credit to matriculated students.

    • Identify course equivalency(s) to the approved PDE Program of Study competencies.
    • A student must earn at least 9 or more technical credits and/or clock hours to the Postsecondary Institutions’ Program of Study.
    • Implement reasonable and definitive policies and procedures for acceptance of learning experiences and coursework successfully completed at the Secondary School.
    • Collect and submit data annually to PDE and submit student-level data using the PA secure ID and the PDE Pennsylvania Information Management System (PIMS).

    • Perkins Statewide Articulation Agreement
    • A statewide articulation agreement allows eligible CTC students from Secondary Schools across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to be able to attend your Postsecondary Institution and receive at least 9 or more technical credits from their program of study without repeating coursework. This differs from a Local Agreement where the Postsecondary Institution has 1 agreement with 1 CTC.
    • SOAR Statewide Articulation Agreements expire after 3 years; whereas a Local Agreement expires after 1 year.
    • All SOAR Statewide Articulation Agreements approved by PDE are housed on CollegeTransfer.net.

    The POS Framework

    1. CIP Code. 
      The Classification of Instructional Program (CIP) number is used by schools and postsecondary institutions to categorize the POS, which will outline the scope and sequence of educational offerings for the student. This number is used by schools and postsecondary institutions to categorize the POS, which will outline the scope and sequence of educational offerings for the student.
    2. Title. 
      Each POS is represented by a program name or title, CIP Code and the career cluster. The PDF document also includes a description of the program, qualifications for teacher certification, and occupational competency evaluation.
    3. Task list. 
      The task list is a secondary school instructional tool used to measure the technical competency of a student in a specific program of study. Task lists are arranged prepared for each program of study, according to the student's year of graduation from a secondary school. Students should refer to the task list that correlates to their year of high school graduation.
    4. Secondary School Partners.
      These documents exhibit the secondary schools which that have approved POS. Additional information listed includes the school's address, the year of POS approval or deletion, and the CIP code. Secondary teachers and counselors, postsecondary instructors, and business and industry professionals may find these listings useful.

     

    CIP Code and Title

    Task List and Crosswalk​

    POS 39

    01.0601 Applied Horticulture/Horticultural Operations, General (PDF)

    01.0601 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    01.0601 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 (Word)

    01.0601 Task List High School Graduation Years 2027, 2028, 2029 (Word)

    POS 17

    10.0399 Graphic Communications, Other (PDF)

    10.0399 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    10.0399 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024 (Word)

    10.0399 Task​ List High School Graduation Years 2025, 2026, 2027 (Word)

    POS 36

    10.9999 Communication Technology/Technicians & Support Services (PDF)

    10.9999 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    10.9999 Task List High School Graduation Years 2024, 2025, 2026 (Word)

    10.9999 Task List High School Graduation Years 2027, 2028, 2029 (Word)

    POS 40

    11.0801 Web Page, Digital/Multimedia and Information Resources Design (PDF)

    11.0801 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    11.0801 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 (Word)

    11.0801 Task List High School Graduation Years 2027, 2028, 2029 (Word)

    POS 12

    11.0901 Computer Systems Networking & Telecommunications (PDF)

    11.0901 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    11.0901 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024 (Word)

    11.0901 Task List High School Graduation Years 2025, 2026, 2027 (Word)​

    POS 41

    12.0501 Baking and Pastry Arts/Baker/Pastry Chef (PDF)

    12.0501 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    12.0501 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 (Word)

    12.0501 Task List High School Graduation Years 2027, 2028, 2029 (Word)

    POS 30

    12.0508 Institutional Food Worker (PDF)

    12.0508 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    12.0508 Task List High School Graduation Years 2023, 2024, 2025 (Word)

    12.0508 Task List High School Graduation Years 2026, 2027, 2028 (Word)

    POS 44​

    13.0101 Education, General (PDF)​

    13.0101 Secondary School Partners (PDF)​

    ​​13.0101 Task List High School Graduation Years 2027, 2028, 2029 (Word)

     

    POS 15

    15.0303 Electrical, Electronic & Communications Engineering Technology/ Technician (PDF)

    15.0303 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    15.0303 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024 (Word)

    ​​​​​15.0303 Task List High School Graduation Years 2025, 2026, 2027 (Word)

    POS 28

    15.0403 Electromechanical Technology/Electromechanical Engineering Technology (PDF)

    15.0403 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    15.0403 Task List High School Graduation Years 2023, 2024, 2025 (Word)

    15.0403 Task List High School Graduation Years 2026, 2027, 2028 (Word)

    POS 26

    15.1202 Computer Technology/Computer Systems Technology (PDF)

    15.1202 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    15.1202 Task List High School Graduation Years 2023, 2024, 2025 (Word)

    15.1202 Task List High School Graduation Years 2026, 2027, 2028 (Word)

    POS 13

    15.1301 Drafting & Design Technology/Technician, General (PDF)

    15.1301 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    15.1301 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024 (Word)

    ​15.1301 Task List High School Graduation Years 2025, 2026, 2027 (Word)

    POS 37

    15.9999 Engineering Technologies/Technicians (PDF)

    15.9999 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    15.9999 Task List High School Graduation Years 2024, 2025, 2026 (Word)

    15.9999 Task List High School Graduation Years 2027, 2028, 2029 (Word)

    POS 04

    19.0708 Child Care & Support Services Management (PDF)

    19.0708 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    19.0708 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 (Word)

    19.0708 Task List High School Graduation Years 2026, 2027, 2028 (Word)

    POS 42

    43.0107 Criminal Justice/Police Science (PDF)

    43.0107 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    43.0107 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026​ (Word)

    43.0107 Task List High School Graduation Years 2027, 2028, 2029 (Word)

    POS 29

    43.9999 Homeland Security, Law Enforcement, Firefighting & Related Protective Services, Other (PDF)

    43.9999 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    43.9999 Task List High School Graduation Years 2023, 2024, 2025 (Word)

    43.9999 Task List High School Graduation Years 2026, 2027, 2028 (Word)

    POS 32

    46.0101 Mason/Masonry (PDF)

    46.0101 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    46.0101 Task List High School Graduation Years 2023, 2024, 2025 (Word)

    46.0101 Task List High School Graduation Years 2026, 2027, 2028 (Word)

    POS 03

    46.0201 Carpentry/Carpenter (PDF)

    46.0201 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    46.0201 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024,2025 (Word)

    46.0201 Task List High School Graduation Years 2026, 2027, 2028 (Word)

    POS 14

    46.0399 Electrical & Power Transmission Installers, Other (PDF)

    46.0399 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    46.0399 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024 (Word)

    ​46.0399 Task List High School Graduation Years 2025, 2026, 2027 (Word)

    POS 24

    46.0401 Building/Property Maintenance & Manager (PDF)

    46.0401 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    46.0401 Task List High School Graduation Years 2023, 2024, 2025 (Word)

    46.0401 Task List High School Graduation Years 2026, 2027, 2028 (Word)

    POS 34

    46.0503 Plumbing Technology/Plumber (PDF)

    46.0503 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    46.0503 Task List High School Graduation Years 2023, 2024, 2025 (Word)

    46.0503 Task List High School Graduation Years 2026, 2027, 2028 (Word)

    POS 27

    46.9999 Construction Trades (PDF)

    46.9999 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    46.9999  Task List High school Graduation years 2023, 2024, 2025 (Word) 

    46.9999 Task List High School Graduation Years 2027, 2028, 2029 (Word) 

    46.9999 Crosswalk With No Graduation Years (PDF)

    POS 19

    47.0201 Heating, Air Conditioning, Ventilation & Refrigeration Maintenance Technology/Technician (PDF)

    47.0201 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    47.0201 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024 (Word)

    47.0201 Task List High School Graduation Years 2025, 2026, 2027 (Word)

    POS 09

    47.0603 Auto-body/Collision & Repair Technology/Technician (PDF)

    47.0603 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    47.0603 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024 (Word)

    ​47.0603 Task List High School Graduation Years 2025, 2026, 2027 (Word)

    POS 10

    47.0604 Automobile/Automotive Mechanics Technology/Technician (PDF)

    47.0604 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    47.0604 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024 (Word)

    47.0604 Task List High School Graduation Years 2025, 2026, 2027 (Word)

    POS 33

    47.0613 Medium/Heavy Vehicle & Truck Technology/Technician (PDF)

    47.0613 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    47.0613 Task List High School Graduation Years 2023, 2024, 2025 (Word)

    47.0613 Task List High School Graduation Years 2026, 2027, 2028 (Word)

    POS 20

    48.0501 Machine Tool Technology/Machinist (PDF)

    48.0501 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    48.0501 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024 (Word)

    ​48.0501 Task List High School Graduation Years 2025, 2026, 2027 (Word)

    POS 07

    48.0508 Welding Technology/Welder (PDF)

    48.0508 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    48.0508 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 (Word)

    48.0508 Task List High School Graduation Years 2026, 2027, 2028 (Word)

    POS 11

    50.0402 Commercial & Advertising Art (PDF)

    50.0402 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    50.0402 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024 (Word)

    50.0402 Task List High School Graduation Years 2025, 2026, 2027 (Word)

    POS 21

    51.0801 Medical/Clinical Assistant (PDF)

    51.0801 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    51.0801 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024 (Word)

    ​51.0801 Task List High School Graduation Years 2025, 2026, 2027 (Word)

    POS 06

    51.0899 Health/Medical Assisting Services, Other (PDF)

    51.0899 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    51.0899 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 (Word)

    51.0899 Task List High School Graduation Years 2026, 2027, 2028 (Word)

    POS 18

    51.9999 Health Professions & Related Clinical Sciences, Other (PDF)

    51.9999 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    51.9999 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024 (Word)

    51.9999 Task List High School Graduation Years 2025, 2026, 2027 (Word)

    POS 01

    52.0302 Accounting Technology/Technician & Bookkeeping (PDF)

    52.0302 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    52.0302 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024,2025​ (Word)

    52.0302 Task List High School Graduation Years 2026, 2027, 2028 (Word)

    POS 08

    52.0401 Administrative Assistant & Secretarial Science, General (PDF)

    52.0401 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    52.0401 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024 (Word)

    52.0401 Task List High School Graduation Years 2025, 2026, 2027 (Word)

    POS 38

    52.1201 Management Information Systems (PDF)

    52.1201 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    52.1201 Task List High School Graduation Years 2024, 2025, 2026 (Word)

    52.1201 Task List High School Graduation Years 2027, 2028, 2029 (Word)

    POS 22

    52.1801 Sales, Distribution & Marketing Operations, General (PDF)

    52.1801 Secondary School Partners (PDF)

    52.1801 Task List High School Graduation Years 2022, 2023, 2024 (Word)

    ​​​52.1801 Task List High School Graduation Years 2025, 2026, 2027​ (Word)​