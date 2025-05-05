Career and Technical Education

SOAR (Students Occupationally and Academically Ready)

SOAR is the career and technical educational plan that aligns the Secondary career and technical programs to a Postsecondary certificate, diploma, or associate degree through articulation agreements. An articulation agreement is a formal contract between two academic institutions that guarantees your credits and coursework will transfer seamlessly from your CTC to a Postsecondary Institution.

SOAR programs lead students into a career pathway that is in high demand by employers, have higher skill needs, and are most likely to provide family sustaining wages.