Pennsylvania’s Modernized Career Clusters Framework

The modern framework includes 14 Career Clusters and 72 Sub-Clusters that serve as the primary organizing structure for CTE programs of study. These clusters reflect today’s workforce realities and ensure alignment between education and high-skill, high-wage, and high-demand careers.

To strengthen coherence and impact, the 14 Clusters are supported by:

Five Cluster Groupings aligned to the purpose and impact of related careers

aligned to the purpose and impact of related careers Three Cross-Cutting Clusters that include careers and skills that both stand alone and intersect with all other clusters

that include careers and skills that both stand alone and intersect with all other clusters Twelve Career-Ready Practices embedded across all programs to ensure every learner develops the durable skills essential for career success and lifelong learning

Together, this modernized structure creates a connected, student-centered framework that supports meaningful career pathways, strengthens workforce alignment, and prepares every learner for success in a dynamic economy.