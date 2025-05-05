Pennsylvania's future depends on the development of a highly skilled workforce able to compete in the global economy.

PAsmart strategically invests resources in education and training opportunities to support Pennsylvania's economic growth now and in the future.

PAsmart Grants



Since 2018, over ​$80 million has been secured and strategically invested in education and workforce development through PAsmart impacting over 1250 schools. The Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board provided initial recommendations and approved the framework for the funding priorities.

PAsmart grants support high-quality Career and Technical Education, STEM and computer science learning and professional development opportunities to communities across Pennsylvania, including within early learning centers, libraries, out-of-school time providers, career and technical centers, post-secondary institutions, and K-12 schools. The department awarded over 500 PAsmart grants since the 2018-19 school year.

PAsmart Career and Technical Education Innovation Grants Request for Application​ (PDF)​

PAsmart Career and Technical Education Planning Grants:

Up to $75,000.00, these PAsmart Career and Technical Education Planning grants are designed to support facilitating broad, cross-sector partnerships that use collective impact approaches to establish integrated or stand-alone CS and STEM career and technical education offerings and are meant to accelerate efforts such as, but not limited to:

Expanding access to CS and STEM career and technical education (especially for historically underserved students, adult learners and communities) through the design of learning experiences that lead to dual enrollment, industry recognized credentials, work-based learning, internships, pre-apprenticeships, registered apprenticeships, satellite career and technical education sites, out-of-school time experiences, skills bootcamps; and Expanding the number of CS and STEM career and technical education certified or highly qualified educators.

These grants are meant to support the design of plans for a community wide or regional approach to CS and STEM Career and Technical Education by funding the development of cross sector partnerships that will provide high quality CS and STEM career and technical education experiences to students of all ages.

Grant Submission Due: May 1, 2026

Performance Period Ends: June 30, 2027

PAsmart Ca​​reer and Technical Education Innovation Grants:



Up to $500,000 each, Advancing grants are designed to support broad, cross-sector partnerships that are using the ecosystem and networked approaches to establish integrated or stand-alone CS or STEM career and technical education offerings and are meant to accelerate efforts such as, but not limited to:

Expanding access to CS or STEM career and technical education (especially for historically underserved students, adult learners, and communities) through learning experiences that promote dual enrollment, industry credentials, work-based learning, internships, pre-apprenticeships, registered apprenticeships, satellite career and technical education sites, out-of-school time experiences; and Expanding the number of CS and STEM certified or highly qualified career and technical education educators.

These grants are meant to operate on a larger scale by funding partnerships that provide quality CS and STEM career and technical education experiences to students or adults as part of a high-level strategic approach to workforce and economic development.

Grant Submission Due: May 1, 2026

Performance Period Ends: June 30, 2027