Philadelphia, PA – Yesterday, Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe and Agriculture Deputy Secretary for Farm, Food, and Market Access Heidi Secord were joined by the American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), Philadelphia Eagles legends and cheerleaders, as well as Eagles mascot SWOOP to celebrate the Governor’s School Breakfast Champions during an event at Lincoln Financial Field. The Breakfast Champions represented the top ten schools with the greatest participation in the third annual Governor’s School Breakfast Challenge.

The Challenge recognizes schools for increasing participation in school breakfast to set students up for success and implementing sustainable changes that incorporate more nutritious and local foods in their meal offerings, including prioritizing low-sugar and locally sourced options.

“Investing in the wellness of students is more than just dollars and cents, it’s the commitment of school administrators and employees to finding creative ways to provide meals that are nutritious, locally sourced, and taste good,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “The benefits of starting your day with a healthy meal are well known, and because of the Shapiro Administration’s investments in free breakfast, students across the Commonwealth—no matter where they live—can receive those benefits every day.”

This year, 68 schools successfully completed the Challenge. The top 10 2026 Governor’s Breakfast Champions recognized today were:

Colonial Elementary School, Colonial School District, Montgomery County

Conshohocken Elementary School, Colonial School District, Montgomery County

Fairview Elementary School, Crestwood School District, Luzerne County

East Stroudsburg High School South, East Stroudsburg Area School District, Monroe County

Easton Area Middle School, Easton Area School District, Northampton County

Forest City Regional Elementary School, Forest City Regional School District, Susquehanna County

Penn Kidder Campus, Jim Thorpe Area School District, Carbon County

Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship, Allegheny County

Wallenpaupack South Elementary School, Wallenpaupack Area School District, Wayne County

Summitview Elementary School, Waynesboro Area School District, Franklin County

While the top 10 schools with the greatest increase in participation were recognized at the event, all schools that successfully completed the challenge will receive a banner to hang in their school, a certificate, and a breakfast recipe book including recipes submitted by schools that completed the Challenge.

“Pennsylvania’s dairy farmers work hard every day to produce wholesome foods that help nourish our communities,” said John Chrisman, CEO of American Dairy Association North East. “For students, a nutritious breakfast with dairy foods like milk, yogurt and cheese provides important nutrients, including high-quality protein and calcium, to help fuel both mind and body for a successful day of learning. We’re proud to celebrate these schools for making breakfast a priority and helping Pennsylvania students start their day ready to learn, grow and thrive.”

The Shapiro Administration is committed to ensuring that all children and students have access to healthy meals all year long. That’s why Governor Josh Shapiro delivered free breakfast for Pennsylvania’s 1.7 million students for the past three years. The 2026-27 budget builds on that progress by continuing to fund the universal free breakfast program, making sure students have access to healthy meals to start their day on the right foot, and making sure no kid goes hungry during the summer by funding the summer food service program.

During the past school year, 92.3 million breakfast meals were served in schools, an increase of more than 10 million meals, or 13 percent, since the 2022-23 school year. Nearly 70 million of those breakfasts were served to students at-risk for hunger or from low-income families.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for our schools by over $3 billion since the Governor took office, totaling $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year. The investments in this year’s budget build on this foundation, including:

$565 million increase through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula for a total of $1.9 billion driven out to the schools that need them most.

to the schools that need them most. $58 million increase to Basic Education Funding, for a total of $8.32 billion.

$55 million increase to Special Education Funding, for a total of $1.58 billion to support students with disabilities and special needs .

. Maintains $125 million for school infrastructure improvements to create safe, healthy learning environments — including $25 million for the Solar for Schools program to lower energy costs and promote sustainability.

to create safe, healthy learning environments — including for the program to lower energy costs and promote sustainability. Continues $100 million in annual mental health and school safety funding for K–12 schools , ensuring every student has access to the resources and support they need to thrive, continuing the Shapiro Administration’s strong commitment to expanding access to mental health care and support across the Commonwealth.

, ensuring every student has access to the resources and support they need to thrive, continuing the Shapiro Administration’s strong commitment to expanding access to mental health care and support across the Commonwealth. Continued Funding Universal Free Breakfast and Free Menstrual Hygiene Products for Students: This budget continues funding for a key priority of Governor Shapiro – universal free breakfast for all 1.7 million students. It also includes $3 million to ensure students have access to menstrual hygiene products at no cost.

This budget continues funding for a key priority of Governor Shapiro – universal free breakfast for all 1.7 million students. It also to ensure students have access to menstrual hygiene products at no cost. Supporting Student Well-Being Through Daily Recess: This budget establishes 30 minutes of daily recess for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, ensuring students have dedicated time each school day for movement, social interaction, and stress management so they return to the classroom refreshed and ready to learn. Recess is not an extra — it is a fundamental part of children's growth, teaching skills like collaboration, conflict resolution, and self-regulation that are just as essential as math, science, and reading.

This budget establishes ensuring students have dedicated time each school day for movement, social interaction, and stress management so they return to the classroom refreshed and ready to learn. Recess is not an extra — it is a fundamental part of children's growth, teaching skills like collaboration, conflict resolution, and self-regulation that are just as essential as math, science, and reading. Funded the historic PA Farm Bill through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture for an eighth year at $13.8 million. PA Farm Bill Farm to School Grants connect local farmers to schools to supply fresh, in-season products to be served in cafeterias, and support school gardens, and hands-on agriculture education, enriching early career awareness.

through the for an eighth year at connect local farmers to schools to supply fresh, in-season products to be served in cafeterias, and support school gardens, and hands-on agriculture education, enriching early career awareness. PA Farm Bill Agriculture and Youth Grants are working in school districts and youth organizations statewide to increase opportunities in agriculture careers that will be waiting when students graduate.

American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) is a group of professionals who are dedicated to building trust in, and sales of, dairy foods with the goal to inspire consumer passion for dairy foods. Through programs in schools, with registered dietitians and health professionals, through high school sports associations, retail programs, consumer initiatives and more, ADANE works to make sure everyone knows the essential role dairy plays in a healthy life.