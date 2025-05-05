The PK-12 Special Education certificates provide candidates with the skills, knowledge, and competencies necessary to meet the needs of students with disabilities in multiple settings.



Grade-Level Scope of Certificate(s)

A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Special Education PK-12 (age 3-21) is qualified to teach all special education students from PreK through grade 12.

NOTE: The Special Education PK-12 certificate does not a require a corresponding content-specific certificate to be eligible for issuance.



Certification Assignment

An educator holding a Special Education certificate is qualified to render diagnostic, prescriptive, and education services designed within an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) to serve students having one or more disabilities; assist in writing the IEP for the identified students; provide appropriate modification to curriculum; and provide instructional support as outlined in the IEP.

Special Education certified teachers are qualified to offer pre-career technical and assessment services; provide basic occupational career awareness activities (such as job shadowing for paid/unpaid work experiences in a community-based operation; coordinate job training agreements; and make provision for the appropriate placement of these students in a work or community transition setting related to their career objectives.



Special Considerations

An educator certified in Special Education may:

provide professional development;

serve in the role of mentor/advisor; and

assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

A local education agency (LEA) may make a written request to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) for a staffing exception to the grade and age level limitations between Special Education PK-8 and Special Education 7-12 for individual teachers on a case-by-case basis. (22 Pa. Code §49.85 - Limitations) The LEA shall submit a written request to the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality that provides justification for the exception. The Bureau will issue a letter of response that will contain a set time period for the exception to remain valid.

Certificate Clarifications

Other certification titles that remain valid are:



Certificate Title Grade Scope Valid to teach Special Education PK-8 (9226)

PK-8

Nursery level (age 3) through grade 8 Special Education 7-12 (9227)

7-12 Grade 7 (age 12) through grade12 (age 21) Special Education N-12

N-12 Nursery level (age 3) through grade 12 Mental and/or Physically Handicapped K-12 (9235)

K-12 Kindergarten through grade 12 Mentally Retarded (9220)

K-12 Kindergarten through grade 12 Physically Handicapped (9240)

K-12 Kindergarten through grade 12 Socially and Emotionally Disturbed (9260)

K-12 Kindergarten through grade 12 Emotionally Disturbed K-12 Kindergarten through grade 12



Note: All K-12 certificates may teach PreK-12 effective 9/22/07 per §49.85.

Certificate Restrictions

A Special Education 7-12 certificate may not be used at the sixth-grade level (see Special Considerations).