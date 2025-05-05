The PK-12 Special Education certificates provide candidates with the skills, knowledge, and competencies necessary to meet the needs of students with disabilities in multiple settings.
Grade-Level Scope of Certificate(s)
A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Special Education PK-12 (age 3-21) is qualified to teach all special education students from PreK through grade 12.
NOTE: The Special Education PK-12 certificate does not a require a corresponding content-specific certificate to be eligible for issuance.
Certification Assignment
An educator holding a Special Education certificate is qualified to render diagnostic, prescriptive, and education services designed within an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) to serve students having one or more disabilities; assist in writing the IEP for the identified students; provide appropriate modification to curriculum; and provide instructional support as outlined in the IEP.
Special Education certified teachers are qualified to offer pre-career technical and assessment services; provide basic occupational career awareness activities (such as job shadowing for paid/unpaid work experiences in a community-based operation; coordinate job training agreements; and make provision for the appropriate placement of these students in a work or community transition setting related to their career objectives.
Special Considerations
An educator certified in Special Education may:
- provide professional development;
- serve in the role of mentor/advisor; and
- assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.
A local education agency (LEA) may make a written request to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) for a staffing exception to the grade and age level limitations between Special Education PK-8 and Special Education 7-12 for individual teachers on a case-by-case basis. (22 Pa. Code §49.85 - Limitations) The LEA shall submit a written request to the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality that provides justification for the exception. The Bureau will issue a letter of response that will contain a set time period for the exception to remain valid.
Certificate Clarifications
Other certification titles that remain valid are:
|Certificate Title
|Grade Scope
|Valid to teach
|Special Education PK-8 (9226)
|PK-8
|Nursery level (age 3) through grade 8
|Special Education 7-12 (9227)
|7-12
|Grade 7 (age 12) through grade12 (age 21)
|Special Education N-12
|N-12
|Nursery level (age 3) through grade 12
|Mental and/or Physically Handicapped K-12 (9235)
|K-12
|Kindergarten through grade 12
|Mentally Retarded (9220)
|K-12
|Kindergarten through grade 12
|Physically Handicapped (9240)
|K-12
|Kindergarten through grade 12
|Socially and Emotionally Disturbed (9260)
|K-12
|Kindergarten through grade 12
|Emotionally Disturbed
|K-12
|Kindergarten through grade 12
Note: All K-12 certificates may teach PreK-12 effective 9/22/07 per §49.85.
Certificate Restrictions
A Special Education 7-12 certificate may not be used at the sixth-grade level (see Special Considerations).
References
Program Specific Guidelines for Special Education PK-12
Program Specific Guidelines for Special Education PK-8 and Special Education 7-12
PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604
22 PA Code: Chapter 4: §4.21, §4.22, §4.23
Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81, §49.85
Chapter 14
This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 1973, 3/75, 3/78, 2/82, 1/87, 7/04, 5/05, 3/14, 10/18.
Summary of Changes
|Date of Revisions
|Major Changes to CSPG #61
|1/2021
|New Special Education PK-12 certificate was created under Act 82 of 2018.
|10/2018
|The restriction for Special Education 7-12 to teach sixth grade was
added.
|3/1/2014
|5/9/2005
|CSPG #61 – Co-teaching addressed for content area teaching
combined with Special Education (page 1).
|7/1/2004
CSPG #61 – title change/number change: Special Education-Cognitive, Behavior, and Physical/Health Disabilities (CB/PHD) (Nursery-12).
|4/1/1992
CSPG #50 – Special Education Certification and Assignment Scope K-12.
|3/1/1975
CSPG #50 – Certification in Special Education