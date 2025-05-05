​Pennsylvania, along with most states and U.S. territories, has signed an Interstate Certification Agreement to recognize current and comparable out-of-state educators. Candidates from participating states must still meet other Pennsylvania requirements such as student teaching, GPA and PA testing.

In addition, Pennsylvania is a member of the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, which allows educators who hold eligible licenses in member states to more efficiently obtain equivalent certification in another member state. See out-of-state educators for more information.