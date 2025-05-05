Career and Technical Certification

Individuals qualifying for the Career and Technical Certificate shall be authorized to teach in the occupational competency area(s) they hold. The Career and Technical certificate and the occupational competency areas are issued by the Department on the recommendation of a university having a Pennsylvania-approved career and technical teacher preparation program. Career and Technical certification for teaching in programs of career and technical education in the public schools of the Commonwealth requires:

Acceptable evidence of experience verified by Temple University, Penn State University, or Indiana University of Pennsylvania (see below). Individuals interested in enrolling with Point Park University must present experience verification from Temple, Penn State, or Indiana University of Pennsylvania to Point Park University. Four years wage-earning experience in the occupation to be taught including occupational experience in the U.S. Armed Forces; or

Two years wage-earning experience in the occupation to be taught including occupational experience in the U.S. Armed Forces and hold a bachelor’s degree;

Four years full-time experience teaching post-secondary courses at a regionally accredited institution of higher education in the occupation to be taught; or

When applicable to the occupation to be taught, four years volunteer experience as a firefighter or emergency medical technician. Acceptance for enrollment in a State-approved career and technical teacher preparation program at one of the universities listed below; Passing the appropriate occupational competency examination, or evaluation of credentials for occupations where examinations do not exist; The recommendation for the Career and Technical Certificate by the university at which they are enrolled or accepted; Completion of 18 credit hours in an approved program of career and technical teacher education*; Meeting all other requirements provided by law (School Code 1209 and Title 22, Pa. Code, Section 49.12); and Applying for Career and Technical Certification in the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS). See Submit an Application.

*Individuals with a job placement who meet all requirements except for the completion of 18 credits hours in an approved program of career and technical teacher education may apply for and obtain Career and Technical Intern Certification allowing them to teach full time while completing the required credits. Those who have neither completed the credits nor passed the appropriate occupational competency examination may be able to teach under an emergency permit at the request of the employing PA public school allowing them to substitute. See Certification and Staffing Policy Guideline (CSPG) 25. Once the examination is passed, they may apply for the Intern certificate.

The Career and Technical Intern Certificate is valid for three calendar years from the date of issuance. The Career and Technical Instructional I Certificate is valid for eight years of service. See CSPG 7.