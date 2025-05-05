Career and Technical Certification

The Pennsylvania Department of Education issues Career and Technical Instructional Certificates to persons whose primary responsibility is teaching occupational skills in state-approved career and technical education programs in the public schools of the Commonwealth.
Code
Area
Code
Area
2128
Agricultural and Food Products
2104
Engineering Related Technology
2129
Agricultural Productions
2131
Forestry Technology/Technician
2026
Agriculture Mechanics
2076
Graphic Occupations
2010
Air Conditioning
2202
Health Assistant
2503
Aircraft Maintenance
2214
Health Related Technology
2505
Aircraft Powerplant
2596
Heavy Equip Construction – Operation
2130
Animal Science
2044
Heavy Equip Construction – Repair Tech
2105
Architectural – Design Tech
2012
Horticulture Floriculture
2510
Audio-Visual Comm Tech
2086
Hotel/Motel Management
2004
Auto Parts Counterman
2048
Law Enforcement
2005
Automotive Body & Fender
2043
Machine Shop
2575
Automotive Technician
2126
Management Information Systems
2507
Aviation Science
2082
Masonry Occupations
2506
Avionics Maintenance
2207
Medical Assistant
2011
Barbering
2206
Medical Records Technology
2580
Biological Technology
2555
Mental Health Counselor
2014
Building Construction Trades
2072
Metalworking Occupations
2013
Building Trades Maintenance
2047
Mill Work & Cabinet Making
2017
Carpentry
2132
Natural Resource Manage and Policy
2216
Child Care Services
2560
Network Systems Technology
2019
Commercial Art
2049
Painting & Decorating
2020
Commercial Photography
2508
Pilot and Flight Crew
2559
Communications Tech
2055
Plumbing
2102
Computer Servicing Tech
2122
Protective Serv Occupations
2121
Computer Technology
2059
Quantity Foods
2361
Cooperative Education
2223
Rehabilitation Aide
2023
Cosmetology
2509
Remote Aircraft Pilot
2201
Dental Assistant
2565
Retail Commercial Baking
2025
Diesel Mechanic
2063
Sheet Metal
2585
Digital Technology
2067
Small Engine Repair
2586
Digital Web Design
2133
Solar Energy Technology
2027
Drafting
2134
Surgical Technology
2092
Elec Power & Comm Lineperson
2071
Textile Production and Fabrication
2088
Electrical Occupations
2550
Veterinarian Assistant
2107
Electrical Technology
2078
Warehousing
2109
Electro-Mechanical/Tech
2079
Welding
2111
Electronics Technology
2125
Well Drilling/Driller
2299
Emerg Care Attend (EMT Ambul)
Career and Technical Certification
Individuals qualifying for the Career and Technical Certificate shall be authorized to teach in the occupational competency area(s) they hold. The Career and Technical certificate and the occupational competency areas are issued by the Department on the recommendation of a university having a Pennsylvania-approved career and technical teacher preparation program. Career and Technical certification for teaching in programs of career and technical education in the public schools of the Commonwealth requires:
- Acceptable evidence of experience verified by Temple University, Penn State University, or Indiana University of Pennsylvania (see below). Individuals interested in enrolling with Point Park University must present experience verification from Temple, Penn State, or Indiana University of Pennsylvania to Point Park University.
- Four years wage-earning experience in the occupation to be taught including occupational experience in the U.S. Armed Forces; or
- Two years wage-earning experience in the occupation to be taught including occupational experience in the U.S. Armed Forces and hold a bachelor’s degree;
- Four years full-time experience teaching post-secondary courses at a regionally accredited institution of higher education in the occupation to be taught; or
- When applicable to the occupation to be taught, four years volunteer experience as a firefighter or emergency medical technician.
- Acceptance for enrollment in a State-approved career and technical teacher preparation program at one of the universities listed below;
- Passing the appropriate occupational competency examination, or evaluation of credentials for occupations where examinations do not exist;
- The recommendation for the Career and Technical Certificate by the university at which they are enrolled or accepted;
- Completion of 18 credit hours in an approved program of career and technical teacher education*;
- Meeting all other requirements provided by law (School Code 1209 and Title 22, Pa. Code, Section 49.12); and
- Applying for Career and Technical Certification in the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS). See Submit an Application.
*Individuals with a job placement who meet all requirements except for the completion of 18 credits hours in an approved program of career and technical teacher education may apply for and obtain Career and Technical Intern Certification allowing them to teach full time while completing the required credits. Those who have neither completed the credits nor passed the appropriate occupational competency examination may be able to teach under an emergency permit at the request of the employing PA public school allowing them to substitute. See Certification and Staffing Policy Guideline (CSPG) 25. Once the examination is passed, they may apply for the Intern certificate.
The Career and Technical Intern Certificate is valid for three calendar years from the date of issuance. The Career and Technical Instructional I Certificate is valid for eight years of service. See CSPG 7.
Career and Technical Instructional I Certification for Out-of-State Applicants
Please visit the Out-of-State educators page for more information.
Career and Technical Instructional II Certification
The Career and Technical Instructional II Certificate is a permanent certificate issued to an applicant who has:
- Completed three years of satisfactory teaching on a Career and Technical Instructional I Certificate attested to by the chief school administrator of the approved public or nonpublic school entity in which the most recent service of the applicant was performed;
- Completed 42 credit hours in an approved program of career and technical education at Temple University, Penn State University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, or Point Park University and received the recommendation of the preparing Pennsylvania university;
- Been recommended for Career and Technical Instructional II by the chief school administrator of the approved public or nonpublic school entity in which the most recent service of the applicant was performed on the PDE 427 Level I to Level II Assessment form. See Instructional I to Instructional II Assessment Form (PDF);
- Completed a Pennsylvania Department of Education-approved induction program; and
- Applied for Career and Technical Instruction II Certification in TIMS. See Submit a Level II Application.
Career and Technical Teacher Preparing Institutions
Candidates for Career and Technical Intern, Career and Technical Instructional I, and Career and Technical Instructional II certification must apply through one of the following:
Coordinator, Career and Technical Education
Temple University - Main Campus
1301 Cecil B. Moore Avenue, Ritter Hall 372
Philadelphia, PA 19122
(215) 204-6025
Coordinator, Career and Technical Education
The Pennsylvania State University
301 Keller Building
University Park, PA 16802
(814) 863-0804
Director, Center for Career and Technical Personnel Preparationr
Indiana University of Pennsylvania
216A Zink Hall
1190 Maple Street
Indiana, PA 15705
(724) 357-4434
Coordinator, Career and Technical Education
Point Park University
201 Wood Street, Academic Hall, 7th Floor
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222
(412) 389-6631