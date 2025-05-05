Career and Technical Certification

Skip to agency navigation
    The Pennsylvania Department of Education issues Career and Technical Instructional Certificates to persons whose primary responsibility is teaching occupational skills in state-approved career and technical education programs in the public schools of the Commonwealth.

    Code

    Area

    Code

    Area

    ​2128

    ​Agricultural and Food Products

    2104

    Engineering Related Technology

    2129

    ​Agricultural Productions

    2131

    ​​Forestry Technology/Technician

    ​2026

    Agriculture Mechanics

    ​2076

    Graphic Occupations

    2010

    Air Conditioning

    2202

    Health Assistant

    2503

    Aircraft Maintenance

    ​2214

    Health Related Technology

    2505

    Aircraft Powerplant

    2596

    ​Heavy Equip Construction – Operation

    ​2130

    ​Animal Science

    2044

    Heavy Equip Construction – Repair Tech

    2105

    Architectural – Design Tech

    2012

    Horticulture Floriculture

    2510

    Audio-Visual Comm Tech

    2086

    Hotel/Motel Management

    2004

    Auto Parts Counterman

    2048

    Law Enforcement

    2005

    Automotive Body & Fender

    2043

    Machine Shop

    2575

    Automotive Technician

    2126

    Management Information Systems

    2507

    Aviation Science

    2082

    Masonry Occupations

    2506

    Avionics Maintenance

    2207

    Medical Assistant

    2011

    Barbering

    2206

    Medical Records Technology

    2580

    Biological Technology

    2555

    Mental Health Counselor

    2014

    Building Construction Trades

    2072

    Metalworking Occupations

    2013

    Building Trades Maintenance

    2047

    Mill Work & Cabinet Making

    2017

    Carpentry

    2132

    Natural Resource Manage and Policy

    2216

    Child Care Services

    ​2560

    Network Systems Technology

    2019

    Commercial Art

    2049

    Painting & Decorating

    ​2020

    ​Commercial Photography

    2508

    Pilot and Flight Crew

    2559

    Communications Tech

    2055

    Plumbing

    ​2102

    ​Computer Servicing Tech

    2122

    ​Protective Serv Occupations

    2121

    Computer Technology

    2059

    Quantity Foods

    2361

    Cooperative Education

    2223

    Rehabilitation Aide

    2023

    Cosmetology

    2509

    Remote Aircraft Pilot

    2201

    Dental Assistant

    ​2565

    Retail Commercial Baking

    2025

    Diesel Mechanic

    2063

    Sheet Metal

    ​2585

    Digital Technology

    2067

    Small Engine Repair

    2586

    ​Digital Web Design

    2133

    Solar Energy Technology

    2027

    Drafting

    2134

    Surgical Technology

    2092

    Elec Power & Comm Lineperson

    2071

    Textile Production and Fabrication

    2088

    Electrical Occupations

    2550

    Veterinarian Assistant

    2107

    Electrical Technology

    2078

    Warehousing

    2109

    Electro-Mechanical/Tech

    2079

    Welding

    2111

    Electronics Technology

    2125

    Well Drilling/Driller

    2299

    Emerg Care Attend (EMT Ambul)

     

     

    Career and Technical Certification

    Individuals qualifying for the Career and Technical Certificate shall be authorized to teach in the occupational competency area(s) they hold. The Career and Technical certificate and the occupational competency areas are issued by the Department on the recommendation of a university having a Pennsylvania-approved career and technical teacher preparation program. Career and Technical certification for teaching in programs of career and technical education in the public schools of the Commonwealth requires:

    1. Acceptable evidence of experience verified by Temple University, Penn State University, or Indiana University of Pennsylvania (see below). Individuals interested in enrolling with Point Park University must present experience verification from Temple, Penn State, or Indiana University of Pennsylvania to Point Park University.
      • Four years wage-earning experience in the occupation to be taught including occupational experience in the U.S. Armed Forces; or
      • Two years wage-earning experience in the occupation to be taught including occupational experience in the U.S. Armed Forces and hold a bachelor’s degree;
      • Four years full-time experience teaching post-secondary courses at a regionally accredited institution of higher education in the occupation to be taught; or
      • When applicable to the occupation to be taught, four years volunteer experience as a firefighter or emergency medical technician.
    2. Acceptance for enrollment in a State-approved career and technical teacher preparation program at one of the universities listed below;
    3. Passing the appropriate occupational competency examination, or evaluation of credentials for occupations where examinations do not exist;
    4. The recommendation for the Career and Technical Certificate by the university at which they are enrolled or accepted; 
    5. Completion of 18 credit hours in an approved program of career and technical teacher education*;
    6. Meeting all other requirements provided by law (School Code 1209 and Title 22, Pa. Code, Section 49.12); and
    7. Applying for Career and Technical Certification in the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS).  See Submit an Application.

    *Individuals with a job placement who meet all requirements except for the completion of 18 credits hours in an approved program of career and technical teacher education may apply for and obtain Career and Technical Intern Certification allowing them to teach full time while completing the required credits. Those who have neither completed the credits nor passed the appropriate occupational competency examination may be able to teach under an emergency permit at the request of the employing PA public school allowing them to substitute. See Certification and Staffing Policy Guideline (CSPG) 25.  Once the examination is passed, they may apply for the Intern certificate.

    The Career and Technical Intern Certificate is valid for three calendar years from the date of issuance.  The Career and Technical Instructional I Certificate is valid for eight years of service.  See CSPG 7.

    Career and Technical Instructional I Certification for Out-of-State Applicants

    Please visit the Out-of-State educators page for more information.

    Career and Technical Instructional II Certification

    The Career and Technical Instructional II Certificate is a permanent certificate issued to an applicant who has:

    1. Completed three years of satisfactory teaching on a Career and Technical Instructional I Certificate attested to by the chief school administrator of the approved public or nonpublic school entity in which the most recent service of the applicant was performed;
    2. Completed 42 credit hours in an approved program of career and technical education at Temple University, Penn State University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, or Point Park University and received the recommendation of the preparing Pennsylvania university;
    3. Been recommended for Career and Technical Instructional II by the chief school administrator of the approved public or nonpublic school entity in which the most recent service of the applicant was performed on the PDE 427 Level I to Level II Assessment form. See Instructional I to Instructional II Assessment Form (PDF);
    4. Completed a Pennsylvania Department of Education-approved induction program; and
    5. Applied for Career and Technical Instruction II Certification in TIMS.  See Submit a Level II Application.

    Career and Technical Teacher Preparing Institutions

    Candidates for Career and Technical Intern, Career and Technical Instructional I, and Career and Technical Instructional II certification must apply through one of the following:

    Coordinator, Career and Technical Education
    Temple University - Main Campus
    1301 Cecil B. Moore Avenue, Ritter Hall 372
    Philadelphia, PA 19122
    (215) 204-6025

    Coordinator, Career and Technical Education
    The Pennsylvania State University
    301 Keller Building
    University Park, PA 16802
    (814) 863-0804

    Director, Center for Career and Technical Personnel Preparationr
    Indiana University of Pennsylvania
    216A Zink Hall
    1190 Maple Street
    Indiana, PA 15705
    (724) 357-4434

    Coordinator, Career and Technical Education
    Point Park University
    201 Wood Street, Academic Hall, 7th Floor
    Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222
    (412) 389-6631

