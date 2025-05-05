Candidates for certification in Pennsylvania must identify the certificate type and subject area for which they plan to apply before entering the online application system, the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS). The various certificate types and subject areas currently offered by Pennsylvania are listed below. Additional information about each can be found in the Certification Staffing Policy​ Guidelines (CSPGs).



For educators holding a Pennsylvania certificate and applying for certification in another state or for other state departments of education, the National Association of State Directors of Teacher Education and Certification (NASDTEC) Stages of Licensure for each certificate type is listed at the bottom of this page. To understand the NASDTEC Stages of Licensure, refer to NASDTEC information on this site.