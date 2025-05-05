​Request For Voluntary Inactive

You do not lose your certificate based on Act 48 compliance. Your certificate is either Active or Inactive based on the completion of your continuing education. It should be noted that Active/Inactive status has no bearing on the validity of a certificate. If a certificate holder does not complete the requirements of Act 48, the certificate will become Inactive at the end of your compliance period. An individual with an Inactive certificate can only substitute for 180 days per school year until all Act 48 requirements have been met. An educator who is not currently employed by a PA public school entity may request a Voluntary Inactive status by following the instructions below.

The Act 48 office can advise if you require this application based on your specific scenario. You can contact the Act 48 office at RA-EDAct48@pa.gov to see if this application is necessary.

Use Microsoft Edge or Firefox to access TIMS. Chrome and Safari users experience payment problems using this program.