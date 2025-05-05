Reactivating an Inactive Certification

An educator who holds an Inactive Pennsylvania certification can reactivate their certificate by:

OR



Holding an active and valid Out-of-State certification with verification of employment on that certificate within the previous two (2) calendar years – reactive your Pennsylvania certificate for $75 by submitting an application in TIMS.

Please note: You do not lose your certificate based on Act 48 compliance – your certificate is either Active or Inactive based on the completion of your continuing education. Active/inactive status has no bearing on the validity of a certificate.

Use Microsoft Edge or Firefox to access TIMS. Chrome and Safari users experience payment problems via these browsers.