Emergency permits: valid for up to one school year from the date of issuance to July 31 of the school year issued.

Experience-Based certificates are valid for five years of service.



Career and Technical Experience-Based certificates are valid for five calendar years from the date of issuance.



Level I certificates: Instructional I, Career and Technical Instructional I, Educational Specialist I, Supervisory I, and Administrative I. Validity is determined by service time, not calendar years. Validity expiration dates are not printed on certificates.

Military Science certificates are valid for 99 years.

Certificates issued under 1980 and 1987 regulations are valid as follows: Instructional I: six years of service. Alien Provisional: six years of service (no longer issued and converted to non-citizen credential 9/2012). Educational Specialist I: six years of service. Career and Technical Instructional I: eight years of service. Career and Technical Instructional I certificates issued prior to July 13, 2016 that had six years of validity (under the 1999 regulations) and that were valid on July 13, 2016 will have a total of eight years of validity.

Career and Technical Instructional I certificates issued prior to July 13, 2016 that had seven years of validity (under the 1987 regulations) and that were valid on July 13, 2016 will receive an additional one school term/year of valid service. Supervisory I: three years of service.

Certificates issued under 1999 regulations are valid as follows: Instructional I: six years of service. Educational Specialist I: six years of service. Career and Technical I: See Important Information under Career and Technical Instructional I Certificate. Supervisory and Career and Technical Supervisor: 99 years of service.

Administrative certificates issued in accordance with statute and regulations listed below are valid as follows:

Credential Type Code Years Valid Administrative I: Elementary or Secondary Principal (effective 1980 and 1987) 83/84 Five years of service Administrative (effective 1999) 78 99 years of service Administrative I (effective 7/20/2007) 75 Five years of service beginning 1/1/2008 Career and Technical Administrative Director 78 99 years of service

Provisional Administrative I certificate holders:

​Credential ​Type Code

​Years Valid

Provisional Administrative I (effective 6/30/2011) 72 Although a provisional certificate is issued with a five-year validity period, certificate holders must complete additional statutory requirements within two years of service on the provisional certificate in order to retain the administrative certificate (see below).

Within two years of employment as a principal, vice principal or assistant principal, the Provisional Administrative I certificate holder must either:

Complete an approved administrator preparation program; and

Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of school law by presenting evidence of satisfactory achievement on the praxis test required for administrative certification.

OR

Provide proof of completion of an Introductory Pennsylvania Inspired Leadership (PIL) program approved by PDE; and

Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of school law by presenting evidence of satisfactory achievement on the Praxis test required for administrative certification.

Provisional Administrative certificate holders who fail to complete the above requirements within the two-year period may have the provisional certificate annulled by PDE.