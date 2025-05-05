This means you have either had a change in name or are using someone else’s Keystone Login username and password and linked that username and password to your records in TIMS. If you have had a change in name, go to the TIMS Login Page, choose “Edit Account”, and update the name associated with your Keystone Login. If you are using someone else’s Keystone Login username and password, register for a new Keystone Login username and password by going to the TIMS Login Page and choosing “Register Username”. To access TIMS, usernames must be less than 20 characters and cannot contain any special characters. You will be required to reestablish your TIMS profile the first time you access TIMS with the new username and password.