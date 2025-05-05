If you forgot your Keystone Login username and/or password, try the "Forgot Username" or "Forgot Password" options on the TIMS – Login Page. Please note that you must have access to the email associated with your Keystone Login profile. If you do not or the Forgot Username/Password options are not successful, please contact the Keystone Login Help Desk at 877-328-0995.
To access TIMS, usernames must be less than 20 characters and cannot contain any special characters. If your username is longer than 20 characters or contains special characters, please create a new Keystone Login username and password. You will be required to reestablish your TIMS profile the first time you access TIMS with the new username and password. If you are still having trouble, please contact us at 717-PA-TEACH (728-3224) or ra-edcertquestions@pa.gov.
Those with existing records in TIMS must be sure to enter their name, social security number, date of birth, and citizenship status as reflected in our records. If you are still having trouble, please contact us at 717-PA-TEACH (728-3224) or ra-edcertquestions@pa.gov.
This means you have either had a change in name or are using someone else’s Keystone Login username and password and linked that username and password to your records in TIMS. If you have had a change in name, go to the TIMS Login Page, choose “Edit Account”, and update the name associated with your Keystone Login. If you are using someone else’s Keystone Login username and password, register for a new Keystone Login username and password by going to the TIMS Login Page and choosing “Register Username”. To access TIMS, usernames must be less than 20 characters and cannot contain any special characters. You will be required to reestablish your TIMS profile the first time you access TIMS with the new username and password.
As a provisioned user, you must have two separate Keystone Logins – one associated with your personal account and the other associated with your provisioned role. When accessing TIMS for personal reasons, be sure to login to TIMS with your personal Keystone Login username and password using the TIMS – LOGIN PAGE. When accessing TIMS in your provisioned role, be sure to login to MyPDESuite using the Keystone Login username and password associated with your provisioned role.
You have logged into MyPDESuite, which is reserved for TIMS provisioned users. Log out, navigate to the TIMS – LOGIN PAGE, and log in.
Your PPID is issued by logging into the TIMS portal and setting up a profile. After your profile is set up, your PPID is located on your TIMS personal profile page.
Please follow the steps provided in our Submitting an Application User Guide, a step-by-step guide through the application process. You can also refer to the Applying in TIMS YouTube video for additional guidance. Application Fees can be found on our website.
Applications may be submitted on or after the first of the month in which your certification preparation program and, if applicable, degree are completed. For example, if you are a May program completer, you cannot apply until May 1st.
Only incomplete applications can be deleted. To delete an incomplete application, log into TIMS. Under the "Application(s) in Process" section, click on "View/Delete Applications." Scroll to the far right of the page to view and click on the trash can icon on the line of the application you wish to delete. The trash can icon is to the right of the edit link. If you are still unable to delete an incomplete application, please contact us at ra-edcertquestions@pa.gov.
If all requirements are met, the application is approved, the certificate is issued in TIMS, and you are notified via email. Otherwise, you will be contacted via email regarding outstanding requirements. Whether you can apply for a position while your application is awaiting evaluation is determined by the employing school.
AFTER you pay and submit your application in TIMS, you will be provided the link to print your application cover sheet. An application in "incomplete" status is a started application, not a submitted application. The cover sheet provides complete instruction on submitting your documents to PDE. Completed forms may be uploaded directly to the application. Do NOT upload documents under an incorrect heading. Documents that cannot be uploaded or submitted electronically must be submitted to PDE through the mail with the application cover sheet.
Yes. Your application remains as incomplete until you complete the application, choose your method of payment, and hit submit. You will then be provided a link to the application cover sheet that includes complete instructions on submitting your documents to PDE.
Yes, if an upload option appears you can submit certain documents electronically. Do not upload documents under an incorrect heading. If you do not see an upload option, you must submit your documents through the mail with the application cover sheet.
The link to print your application cover sheet is provided AFTER you choose your method of payment and submit your application in TIMS. If you already submitted your application, the cover sheet can be found on your TIMS dashboard under “Applications in Process.”
“Other” is a category on your cover sheet that you can use if you have any supplemental documentation to submit to PDE that is not typically requested. In most cases, there is nothing to submit if this is the only category indicated on the cover sheet.
Incomplete: You started an application but have not yet submitted it.
Submitted for IHE/LEA Verification: You submitted your application and it is now waiting for an electronic verification of your preparation program (IHE) or work experience from your employer (LEA).
Pending Documentation: PDE is waiting for the required documents listed on the coversheet.
Awaiting Evaluation: The TIMS system has determined your application is complete and is now waiting for staff in our office to review your application by the "awaiting evaluation" date. PDE posts the estimated application processing time at Certification Services. Applications with a "yes" answer to a good moral character question will take longer.
Pending Additional Documentation: The PDE evaluation has occurred and you now need to submit additional information in order to complete the evaluation. Please check your email to look for the specific requirements outlined by your evaluator.
Pending Test Score: The PDE evaluation has occurred and you need to complete a test(s) in order to be issued a PA certificate.
Name changes are submitted through TIMS by clicking on the button on your TIMS dashboard “Application for Change in Profile.”
Pennsylvania certificates are issued online only. A certified educator may print a copy of their certificate from their TIMS dashboard. However, a printed copy is not an official record. The validity and active status of a Pennsylvania certificate may only be officially verified by accessing the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS). All prospective employers should verify in TIMS the validity and active status of any Pennsylvania certificate presented for employment.
TIMS Testing
TIMS is designed to only indicate the passing score for the tests. The decision to accept a score based on your Grade Point Average (GPA) is a PDE policy and determined at the time of the evaluation.